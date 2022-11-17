Chandigarh allots two firms work of setting up charging stations for electric vehicles

The Chandigarh Administration has allotted the work of setting up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the city to two firms, and would be made operational within three months, the UT Administration said in a bid to encourage people to move towards EVs.

Chandigarh Administrator had approved the Electric Vehicle Policy, 2022 in order to make Chandigarh a ‘model EV city’ by achieving one of the highest penetration of zero emission vehicles (ZEV) among all Indian cities by the end of the policy period of five years. The policy had come into force on September 20.

Debendra Dalai, Chief Executive Officer, Chandigarh Renewal Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) said that the work order for setting up 44 EV charging stations equipped to charge 332 vehicles at a time and 26 battery swapping stations with battery options at various locations in Chandigarh has been allocated to two firms.

He added that the vehicles purchased by local citizens can also be charged at their houses through domestic electricity connections.

In the first two years of the EV policy period, 100 public charging stations will be installed in UT.

Within six months, all petrol stations will have to set up charging stations. If there is no adequate space, owners will have to make necessary arrangements for installing the charging stations in the nearby parking area.

About the rates, the CEO said that Rs 8 per unit would be charged for slow and moderate charging, Rs 10 per unit for fast charging and Rs 11 per unit for battery swapping.

CREST may soon develop a mobile application too to provide real-time information on charging stations such as updates on time slot, type of station, load, location and tariff.