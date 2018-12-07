Firing at jewellery shop in Chandigarh: Police release sketches of 2 suspects

Chandigarh Police on Thursday released the sketches of two of the suspects involved in the firing at a jewellery shop owner in NAC market in Manimajra here on Tuesday.

An FIR was registered under the charges of attempt to murder (section 307) and threatening with dire consequences (506) of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act on the complaint of Hanumant Bhosle, owner of G H Ornaments at NAC Market in Manimajra.

The FIR mentioned that four men carrying pistols entered the shop with an intention to kill him, fired one bullet targeting the complainant.

“I (Hanumant) was strolling in an open veranda outside my shop when four men entered the premises. One of them was carrying a pistol. As I asked them about their purpose, they started quarreling with me. I ran and entered my workshop and one of the man opened fire. In the mean time, my employee Sachin also came upstairs and he was also threatened by the four men. Later, all of them escaped in a white Breeza bearing Delhi registration number,” the FIR read.

Bhosle, however, told Chandigarh Newsline that he clearly stated to the police that four men entered the shop with the intention of robbery. “It is shocking to know that the charge of attempt to robbery was not mentioned in the FIR.

I am yet to receive a copy of the FIR. I will go to the police station and will collect a copy,” he said.

A senior police officer said the FIR was lodged as per the statement of Bhosle who did not state that the four men entered his shop with the intention of robbery. “We are working on various theories. The scrutiny of CCTV footage also shows the four men did not try to loot anything despite having enough time. They were only targeting Bhosle.”

The case was registered at Manimajra police station