Chandigarh: Fire in colony number 4, bride’s hutment gutted before wedding

The site of fire on Sunday. (Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

A day before her wedding, a bride’s hutment along with over 12 hutments were completely damaged after a fire broke out in colony number 4 on Sunday afternoon. Although no loss of life was reported, all belongings got damaged in the fire.

Rupali, the bride, was in her hutment and her haldi ceremony was going on when relatives saw some smoke coming from the rear side of the hutment.

“Gradually, the hutment caught fire. The fire spread to other hutments as well. Nothing was left. Everything has been gutted,” Rahul, a relative of the bride, said.

He added, “No one knows the exact reason for the fire. But it spread so quickly that people could only save their lives.”

Neighbours helped evacuate victims from the hutments and also quickly removed gas cylinders in order to avert a major tragedy.

“It is just the bride and her mother who used to earn a living by filling in quilts. With their savings, they had purchased shagun for the wedding. Now everything is gone,” he added.

Fire tenders reached immediately to douse the flames. Senior officials of the administration and police department too rushed to the spot.

