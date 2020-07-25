Chandigarh: Find ways to restrict number of people in public places, Badnore directs civic body

NSS Volunteers from the Social Work Department draw graffiti to spread awareness against coronavirus at the Student Centre of Panjab University, in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) NSS Volunteers from the Social Work Department draw graffiti to spread awareness against coronavirus at the Student Centre of Panjab University, in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Due to increasing rush at Sukhna Lake, UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore on Friday directed the Municipal Commissioner to explore ways and means to restrict number of people gathering in public places, such as parks, markets and Sukhna Lake.

At the war room meeting, PGIMER director Jagat Ram stated that they have tested 733 Covid samples, out of which 38 samples from various states were found positive. GMCH director principal B S Chavan stated that they have tested 166 Covid samples, out of which 22 were found positive. Out of positive cases, 18 belong to Chandigarh, three to Punjab and one to Haryana. Director Health Services G Dewan stated that they have completed door-to-door survey of entire Manimajra, covering 2,725 houses and 10,038 people. He also stated that total screening of Sector 45 has been done, during which 14,937 people have been covered.

The Administrator stated that there should be second screening of Bapu Dham Colony and Raipur Kalan areas and all new cases should be properly mapped, so that their sources and contacts are properly traced. Badnore suggested a need for more vigorous testing, particularly among persons coming to OPDs. He also directed that there should be greater activities to make people aware of the need to follow norms including wearing masks at all times.

The Administrator directed Principal Secretary Health Arun Kumar Gupta to explore the possibility of opening a helpline, for residents having symptoms/suspicion to book self-Covid testing in GMSH- 16, GMCH-32 & PGI at the government’s cost.

