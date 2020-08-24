Chandigarh Finance Secy tests +ve; 4 deaths and 142 cases reported

A 70-year-old female, resident of Sector 40 suffering from hypothyroidism, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Interstitial lung disease, who tested Covid-19 positive on August 21, passed away at GMCH -32 on August 22. (Representational)

The Chandigarh on Sunday reported four deaths, 142 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally of cases in Chandigarh to 2,918, with 1,387 active cases and 37 deaths. UT Finance Secretary, Ajoy Sinha, also tested positive for the disease.

While 110 tested positive by RT-PCR, 32 positive cases by Rapid-Antigen tests were also reported, with the total number of patients tested being 25,203.

A 70-year-old female, resident of Sector 40 suffering from hypothyroidism, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Interstitial lung disease, who tested Covid-19 positive on August 21, passed away at GMCH -32 on August 22.

A 64-year-old woman, resident of Mani Majra a known case of hypertension and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus diagnosed as Covid-19 positive, passed at GMCH 32 on August 22.

A one-year, nine-month old girl, resident of Sector 25 suffering from acute malnutrition, severe anaemia, infantile Covid death, Coronavirus cases, Chandigarh Finance Secy, Chandigarh news, indian express newstremor syndrome and acute kidney injury, diagnosed as Covid-19 positive on August 21 expired at PGIMER on August 22.

A 68-year-old male, resident of Sector 23 a known case of Hypertension, Type 2 diabetes mellitus and chronic kidney disease, diagnosed a case of SARI, and Covid-19 positive, expired at GMCH -32 on August 22.

Twenty-one people were discharged from various facilities of Chandigarh. Meanwhile, there are 161 Covid-19 positive cases in NHE, out of the total, 30 patients are in ICU.

As many as 21 children tested positive for the disease on Sunday, with six positive cases from Mani Majra, seven cases from Ram Darbar, six from Mauli Jagran and rest from across the city.

As per the latest available data, 2,475 people out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus.

The active ratio is 47.5 per cent, which means that for every 100 confirmed cases, 48 are currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.3 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh 21,377 samples were tested.

The average growth rate is 5.5 per cent, in the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 5.5 per cent every day. The recovery ratio is 51.1 per cent, which implies that for every 100 confirmed cases, 51 have recovered from the virus.

Four deaths, 141 new Covid-19 cases reported in Mohali

Mohali: Four more deaths were reported in Mohali on Sunday, taking the district’s death toll to 52. As many as 141 new Covid-19 cases were also reported, raising the tally of cases to 2,702. The district has 1,241 active cases at present.

The district administration spokesperson said that a 63-year-old woman from Derabassi died at Indus Hospital, a 50-year-old man of Sector 105 died at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), a 60-year-old man from Kailon succumbed to the disease at IVY hospital and a 67-year-old woman from Sunny Enclave in Kharar died due to Covid-19 infection. “All the victims had co-morbidities, like hypertension and diabetes,” the spokesperson added.

He further said that 47 new cases were reported from Mohali city, 29 from Kharar, 21 from Zirakpur, 20 from Boothgarh block which included Kurali, 19 from Gharuan block, four from Derabassi and one from Banur.

As many as 98 patients who were deemed recovered were discharged from the hospital. Till now, 1,409 persons in the district have been cured from the infection.

Police administration also stopped public dealing after several police personnel tested positive for Covid-19 infection.

Earlier, the work of Gharuan police post was shifted to Kharar (Sadar) police station. Public dealings at Matour police station was also stopped after some police personnel tested Covid-19 positive. ENS

Panchkula records 47 new cases

Panchkula reported 47 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with as many as 40 new patients belonging to Panchkula and seven from neighbouring districts. The total district tally rose to 1,547 cases, with an added 364 patients belonging to other districts. An additional 20 who tested positive at Panchkula lab are yet to be traced by the health authorities.

Haryana Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta was also sampled for Covid-19 Sunday, after his nephew tested positive.

Among the new cases, six were reported from Mansa Devi Complex Sector 4, five each from Kalka and Pinjore, four from Sector 21, three from Sector 10, two each from Haripur (Sector 4), Sector 25, Sector 29, Abheypur, Rajiv Colony and one each from Police Headquarters, Sector 15, Sector 16, Sector 19, Sector 20, Sector 26 and Sector 7.

Till now, 1,000 patients have been cured and discharged, while 545 cases are still active. As many as 10 people have also succumbed to the disease. Panchkula has conducted 29,295 Covid tests till date. ENS

Three Covid-19 deaths in Ambala

Ambala: In an unexpected up surge, the novel coronavirus claimed lives of three people admitted in Covid hospitals in the district Sunday. The first patient, a resident of Mochi Mandi was suffering from diabetes and hypertension and passed away upon reaching the MM College hospital.

The second patient, a 69-year-old resident of Maheshnagar Ambala Cantt , was suffering from chronic diseases and was operated upon a few days back. The third deceased was a resident of Naya Baans Bazaar, Ambala City and was suffering from diabetes and related ailments.

CMO Dr Kuldip Singh said 97 new cases were reported on Sunday, taking the total to 3,148 with 274 active cases. ENS

