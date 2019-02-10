Chandigarh: Final trial run of Kajauli water works on February 20

Chandigarh is set to get an additional 40 million gallons per day of (MGD) water from Kajauli water works project, the trial run for which is likely to be held on February 20.

Advertising

Chandigarh receives about 80MGD of water from four sections or phases of Kajauli water project. Additional 2 sections for providing 40mgd water supply were under work. This additional water supply is aimed to reduce the problem of water shortage and low water pressure in the city.

Chandigarh Mayor Rajesh Kumar, accompanied by other officials, visited the project at Kajauli Saturday. Visiting team was assured that final trial of additional two sections will be carried on February 20.

The team inspected the site of Bhakra Main Line intake, wherein it was found that intake connection by irrigation department, Punjab, was being carried out on war footing level and the process of clearing out silt from intake chambers through super-suction machine was ongoing.

The visiting team was apprised by the contractor and his team that once the silt is cleared out, it would take 3-4 days to intake connection.

Low-pressure water supply is likely on February 9-10 as supply at Bhakra Main Line has been shut down due to undergoing work on the project. The team instructed GAMADA officials to keep ready testing of 16 pumping stations for trial of intake connection pipelines on February 14. Engineers were also instructed to complete the work left in old and new water intake sites by February 14 as well.

Advertising

Mayor of Chandigarh was accompanied by Arun Sood, former Mayor, Harish Kumar Saini, Executive Engineer, N P Sharma, Superintending Engineer, Ravi Kant Sharma, Shakti Parkash Devshali, Jagtar Singh and concerned officials of Public Health Division, MCC, GAMADA and Irrigation Department, Punjab.