Chandigarh: Final decision on parking fee on September 12 House meet

The final decision on parking fee in Chandigarh will be made on September 12, during the next general House meeting. After the Municipal Corporation, in February, terminated the contract of Mumbai-based company M/s Arya Toll Infra Limited, which was managing the 26 paid parking lots in the city, they are being managed by the civic body officials. Since then, the issue was brought in the House for discussion several times, but has been deferred. Sources said that MP Kirron Kher is also likely to attend the House meeting to give her views on the issue.

“Though the final decision lies with the House, it is expected to reach a consensus on Rs 5 and Rs 10 for two and four-wheelers respectively for the first four hours and Rs 10 and Rs 20 for subsequent hours,” a senior official said.

During the last House meeting, the Kher group favoured Rs 5 and Rs 10 flat rate for the whole day, while those from camp of Chandigarh BJP chief Sanjay Tandon wanted different slab rates – a mix of existing and hiked rates.

The recommendations about the parking rates consisted of three proposals – one the existing rates, second the hiked rates and third a mix of existing and hiked rates. Councillor Arun Sood stated that having a flat rate of Rs 5 for two-wheelers and Rs 10 for four-wheelers for any number of hours was not a financially viable scenario and the civic body is also suffering from a financial crunch.

The councillors from Tandon group were seen saying that no contractor will come in for a project with flat rate and no one will offer smart parking facility in this rate.

Deputy Mayor Kanwarjeet Rana had then said the Sood “was concerned only about the benefit of a contractor and not general public that has elected them”. Rana had stated that their MP too had inspected the parking site and had asked the mayor and the commissioner to roll back the hiked rates from Rs 10 to Rs 5 for two-wheelers and Rs 20 to Rs 10 for four-wheelers which are prevalent now and only these should continue.