‘Dhurandhar’ to ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’: Why Chandigarh is drafting a film policy

With 335 films shot in the Union Territory in the last five years, the Chandigarh administration is drafting a dedicated film policy to create a more organised ecosystem for film shoots in the city.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
4 min readChandigarhUpdated: Sep 29, 2026 05:14 PM IST
Chandigarh film policySeveral portions of Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Dhurandhar' and Diljit Dosanjh's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' were shot in Chandigarh. (File Photos)
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From a laidback café in Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga to high-octane action sequences in Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, Chandigarh is becoming a sought-after filming destination. With 335 films shot in the Union Territory over the past five years, the Chandigarh administration is now drafting a dedicated film policy—expected to be finalised this month—to streamline permissions and create a more organised ecosystem for film shoots in the city.

Chandigarh offers an unusual mix of landscapes within a very small geographical area. A filmmaker can get the look of a foreign setting through its well-planned, tree-lined houses, plus gardens and modern urban spaces, while also finding crowded streets, traditional neighbourhoods and village-like settings on the city’s outskirts,” a senior Chandigarh Tourism Department official said. “This diversity makes Chandigarh a versatile shooting destination, as different locations can be accessed without travelling very far.”

While Main Vaapas Aaunga is one of the latest productions to be shot in the city, it joins a long list of films and shows that include Sam Bahadur, Shershaah, Jugaadu, Jersey, Indian 2, Jatt Nuu Juliet, The Diplomat, Carry On Jatta, and Laal Singh Chaddha. The city has also featured in the Oscar-winning Hollywood film Zero Dark Thirty.

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Planning and practical difficulties

Shooting charges vary by location, ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 1 lakh a day, with the revenue going to the department responsible for maintaining the site.

Officials said facilitating film productions in a busy city requires careful planning. “Before permitting a shoot, we have to look at all aspects, including traffic movement, the possibility of congestion, public convenience and the availability of space for the crew. We have to ensure traffic jams do not occur during the shoot and that normal life is not affected,” a tourism department official said.

Chandigarh film policy Actor Shahid Kapoor while shooting for his movie ‘Jersey’ at the Sector 7 market in Chandigarh in 2019. (File Photo)

The growing demand, however, has also exposed the practical difficulties of shooting in a city administered through multiple departments.

Depending on the location, filmmakers often require clearances from agencies such as the police, municipal corporation, Estate Office, and other departments, with clearances sometimes taking weeks or months. This prompted the administration to establish a Film Facilitation Centre in 2004 to simplify the process. With the centre permitting online applications since 2022, producers can now obtain permissions within three to five working days.

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Promoting Chandigarh, one film at a time

The continued arrival of major productions has led the administration to view filmmaking as an opportunity to promote the city. The new film policy is expected to provide a broader framework covering permissions, facilitation mechanisms and shooting locations. Officials said the objective is to create an environment where filmmakers can plan shoots in Chandigarh with greater certainty while ensuring that shoots do not disrupt regular civic life.

It will also formalise and strengthen the city’s relationship with the film industry, making it easier for productions to film in Chandigarh while showcasing the city’s architecture, urban design and diverse locations to a wider audience.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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