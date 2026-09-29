‘Dhurandhar’ to ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’: Why Chandigarh is drafting a film policy

From a laidback café in Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga to high-octane action sequences in Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, Chandigarh is becoming a sought-after filming destination. With 335 films shot in the Union Territory over the past five years, the Chandigarh administration is now drafting a dedicated film policy—expected to be finalised this month—to streamline permissions and create a more organised ecosystem for film shoots in the city.

“Chandigarh offers an unusual mix of landscapes within a very small geographical area. A filmmaker can get the look of a foreign setting through its well-planned, tree-lined houses, plus gardens and modern urban spaces, while also finding crowded streets, traditional neighbourhoods and village-like settings on the city’s outskirts,” a senior Chandigarh Tourism Department official said. “This diversity makes Chandigarh a versatile shooting destination, as different locations can be accessed without travelling very far.”

While Main Vaapas Aaunga is one of the latest productions to be shot in the city, it joins a long list of films and shows that include Sam Bahadur, Shershaah, Jugaadu, Jersey, Indian 2, Jatt Nuu Juliet, The Diplomat, Carry On Jatta, and Laal Singh Chaddha. The city has also featured in the Oscar-winning Hollywood film Zero Dark Thirty.

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Planning and practical difficulties

Shooting charges vary by location, ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 1 lakh a day, with the revenue going to the department responsible for maintaining the site.

Officials said facilitating film productions in a busy city requires careful planning. “Before permitting a shoot, we have to look at all aspects, including traffic movement, the possibility of congestion, public convenience and the availability of space for the crew. We have to ensure traffic jams do not occur during the shoot and that normal life is not affected,” a tourism department official said.

Actor Shahid Kapoor while shooting for his movie ‘Jersey’ at the Sector 7 market in Chandigarh in 2019. (File Photo) Actor Shahid Kapoor while shooting for his movie ‘Jersey’ at the Sector 7 market in Chandigarh in 2019. (File Photo)

The growing demand, however, has also exposed the practical difficulties of shooting in a city administered through multiple departments.

Depending on the location, filmmakers often require clearances from agencies such as the police, municipal corporation, Estate Office, and other departments, with clearances sometimes taking weeks or months. This prompted the administration to establish a Film Facilitation Centre in 2004 to simplify the process. With the centre permitting online applications since 2022, producers can now obtain permissions within three to five working days.

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Promoting Chandigarh, one film at a time

The continued arrival of major productions has led the administration to view filmmaking as an opportunity to promote the city. The new film policy is expected to provide a broader framework covering permissions, facilitation mechanisms and shooting locations. Officials said the objective is to create an environment where filmmakers can plan shoots in Chandigarh with greater certainty while ensuring that shoots do not disrupt regular civic life.

It will also formalise and strengthen the city’s relationship with the film industry, making it easier for productions to film in Chandigarh while showcasing the city’s architecture, urban design and diverse locations to a wider audience.