Chandigarh: Festival in Panchkula ends with packed out show by singer Madhushree

Fervour and excitement marked the concluding day of the 12th Pinjore Heritage Festival held at Pinjore Gardens, as the young and old, both, reached the majestic gardens in droves on Sunday.

On the concluding day, Bollywood singer Madhushree sang to a packed house and sang a medley of numbers. The crowds swayed to her songs and sung them along her. Students from various schools showed enthusiastic participation for fancy dress, face painting and mehndi competitions. Hundreds of school children took part in the competitions.

The ambience of the festival merged with the entertaining cultural programmes, competitions for school students and engaging activities, which promised a great outing for visitors on the concluding day. Haryana Tourism Corporation Chairman, Randhir Singh Gollen, drew the curtains on the 12th Pinjore Heritage Festival.

Haryana Tourism Minister, Kanwar Pal, Additional Chief Secretary Tourism, Vijai Vardhan, Director General Tourism, Rajeev Ranjan, Panchkula Deputy Commissioner, Mukesh Kumar Ahuja were also present.Speaking on the occasion, Haryana Tourism Corporation Managing Director, Vikas Yadav said, “Festival is an eagerly awaited calendar event and this year too, it has garnered a great response from people.”

Meanwhile, throughout the day, visitors thronged the unique feature created at the Festival, the Apna Ghar of Haryana to catch a glimpse of the weavers, potters and ironsmiths demonstrating their skills. Another unique attraction in the festival was the collection of vintage coins and stamps on display.

The speciality of the exhibition was the collection of currency notes with the number 786, coins stacked in serial number and many other vintage postal stamps and card, each with a unique order of collection. The Crafts Bazaar was another crowd puller, as people got to shop from an array of pocket-friendly handlooms and handicraft stalls at the festival. The festival also offered mouth watering dishes and street food at the food court.

