Chandigarh fencer shines in team’s bronze medal victory in girls’ U-14 category

City fencer 11-year-old Mannat Bhatia along with team-mates Kritika, Shanaya and Gunjan won the team bronze medal in the girls’ U-14 category in the 24th Sub-Junior National Fencing Championship held at Ernakulam, Kerala, from January 10 to 13.
Bhatia, who is a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, along with her team-mates scored a win over Uttarakhand in the bronze-medal match and secured the medal for the Chandigarh team. A total of 21 states competed in the national championship.
“Competing at the sub-junior national championship was a learning experience for all of us. To return with a medal is a special feeling for the whole team. The medal will act as a motivation for all of us for the upcoming championships and we will aim to give our best,” Bhatia said.
As R'Bonney Gabriel becomes the 71st Miss Universe, check out the top moments from the contest
As R'Bonney Gabriel becomes the 71st Miss Universe, check out the top moments from the contest