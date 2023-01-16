Chandigarh fencer shines in team’s bronze medal victory in girls’ U-14 category

City fencer 11-year-old Mannat Bhatia along with team-mates Kritika, Shanaya and Gunjan won the team bronze medal in the girls’ U-14 category in the 24th Sub-Junior National Fencing Championship held at Ernakulam, Kerala, from January 10 to 13.

Bhatia, who is a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, along with her team-mates scored a win over Uttarakhand in the bronze-medal match and secured the medal for the Chandigarh team. A total of 21 states competed in the national championship.

“Competing at the sub-junior national championship was a learning experience for all of us. To return with a medal is a special feeling for the whole team. The medal will act as a motivation for all of us for the upcoming championships and we will aim to give our best,” Bhatia said.