scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Chandigarh fencer shines in team’s bronze medal victory in girls’ U-14 category

Bhatia, who is a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, along with her team-mates scored a win over Uttarakhand in the bronze-medal match and secured the medal for the Chandigarh team. A total of 21 states competed in the national championship.

Chandigarh team members Kritika, Shanaya, Mannat Bhatia and Gunjan pose with the team bronze medal at Ernakulam, Kerala
Listen to this article
Chandigarh fencer shines in team’s bronze medal victory in girls’ U-14 category
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

City fencer 11-year-old Mannat Bhatia along with team-mates Kritika, Shanaya and Gunjan won the team bronze medal in the girls’ U-14 category in the 24th Sub-Junior National Fencing Championship held at Ernakulam, Kerala, from January 10 to 13.

Bhatia, who is a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, along with her team-mates scored a win over Uttarakhand in the bronze-medal match and secured the medal for the Chandigarh team. A total of 21 states competed in the national championship.

More from Chandigarh

“Competing at the sub-junior national championship was a learning experience for all of us. To return with a medal is a special feeling for the whole team. The medal will act as a motivation for all of us for the upcoming championships and we will aim to give our best,” Bhatia said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Hear the daughter
Hear the daughter

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-01-2023 at 01:38 IST
Next Story

Deliver orders, NOCs fast: DC to estate office

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close