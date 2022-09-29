Chandigarh: F&CC approves two-day orientation programme for councillors

The civic body’s Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) in a meeting Wednesday approved the two-day orientation programme for the councillors. The programme will be held almost nine months after they were elected.

During the orientation programme, topics such as the Chandigarh MC Act, functioning of the municipal corporation, roles and responsibilities of a councillor, engagement of councillor with the public, financial management, personality development, public relations and use of social media, emerging issues in urbanisation, traffic, disposal of trash and water shortage among other issues will be discussed.

“It was discussed in the General House that as most of the councillors have been elected for the first time, an orientation programme should be conducted. It is submitted that Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP) had earlier organised a two-day orientation programme for the councillors on April 11-12, 2017. The said organisation was contacted for conducting a similar orientation programme for the councillors of MCC,” the agenda stated.

During the meeting, the expense of bringing speakers and organisers from Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, an NGO that trains aspiring and acting government leaders, along with their transportation and lodging. The provision of an honorarium of Rs 50,000 for speakers and a training fee of Rs 75,000 to the NGO was also discussed.

Meanwhile, the finance panel also decided to renovate Harijan Dharmshala at Dadumajra colony at a cost of Rs 8.50 lakh.

The committee also approved the extension of the drive to lifting dead animals from civic body Limits and the provision of lights at various spots in Dadumajra village for Rs. 5.02 lakh.

They also approved special repair and renovation of Anganwadis inside the Dharamshala and panchayat ghar at Dadumajra village and Colony for Rs. 9.76 lakh, construction of wall and road near the Sector 11 police station for Rs 9.46 lakh and then purchase of two trucks with hydraulic system to catch stray cattle for Rs 15.75 lakh.