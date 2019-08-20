Chandigarh: Fate of around 1,700 matric students hangs in balance

The fate of around 1,700 matric passed students seeking admission to class XI is hanging in the balance as the UT education department is yet to take a decision to adjust them in the already crowded classrooms in various government senior secondary model schools.

On Monday, parents along with students went to the office of DPI (S) Rubinderjit Singh Brar. Later, they decided to approach MP Kirron Kher at her house in Sector 8 on Tuesday.

In Chandigarh, there are 40 government model senior secondary schools having a total of 13,500 seats for class XI students. All 13,500 seats were filled in the current admission process.

Raj Kumar, father of one of the girl students who is yet to take admission, said, “We are shuttling from one office to another. Last week, we were told to submit the admission forms of our wards. Education officers have made tall claims and assured us that our children will get admission in Chandigarh-based schools. One week has gone, and we received no further response from the education department. Today I along with my daughter went to GMSSS, Sector 18, in which my daughter had applied for admission. The teachers told us to visit the office of DPI (S) in Sector 9. I along with the parents of over a dozen children came here but found the officer was not present in the office. A woman education officer again told us to hand over her the forms of our wards. Now we have decided to take our plight to MP Kirron Kher at her residence in Sector 8 tomorrow.”

Sangeeta Devi, mother of another admission aspirant, said, “A total of four admission counselling sessions took place in government schools. We accept the percentage of our children is not good but it does not mean that education department will shut the doors of schools for our children.”

UT education secretary B L Sharma was not available for comment. A senior education officer said, “We are considering enrolling all these students in the National Institute of Open School (NIOS).”