Chandigarh: Farewell gift to Kalia, Pavers worth Rs 3.59 cr for those streets that already have paver blocks

Rajesh Kalia (Express photos: Kamleshwar Singh) Rajesh Kalia (Express photos: Kamleshwar Singh)

It was a farewell gift for Mayor Rajesh Kalia when the foundation stone of those pavers worth Rs 3.59 crore was laid in his ward on Sunday. The project was held back a year ago “because the streets already had pavers”.

Kalia was elated when MP Kher laid the foundation of those pavers on Sunday. Nomination for the mayoral election will be filed on Monday.

In his first House meeting last year, he had brought the agenda of laying pavers across those streets in his Maloya ward which already had pavers. Chandigarh Newsline had reported how public money was being splurged at those points which already had neatly layered paver blocks that were completely intact. Later, the project was held back but Mayor Kalia managed to get a smooth approval for it.

Paver blocks in internal streets of Gawala and Kumhar Colony at Maloya village will be installed at a cost of Rs 1.94 crore. About 80 mm thick paver blocks made from C&D waste material will be laid down in the 3.204 kilometre area of the streets.

Then the foundation stone of ‘repairing’ internal streets of Maloya colony with 80mm thick paver blocks was also laid at a cost of Rs 1.64 crore. These streets have an area of 7.870 kilometres. At the inaugural event, Mayor Kalia said that all the works would be completed within six months. However, residents of Maloya complained that the area requires many other important things than these paver blocks which are already in place.

Other gifts: MP Kirron Kher inaugurated a green belt developed at a cost of Rs 80 lakh, yet again in Mayor Kalia’s Maloya colony. According to the Municipal Corporation, this green belt “has all the provisions like walking tracks, children play equipment, open air gymnasium, huts and benches”. Spread over an area of 7.60 acre land, one portion of the green belt has been developed as Herbal Park.

The green belt has been developed at a cost of Rs 80 lakh. Foundation stone, Kher also laid the foundation stone for the development of open space between Patiala ki Rao and Outer Phirni Road at Maloya in the presence of Kalia. According to the corporation, “this area has been developed by providing walking track and ornamental trees on sides at an estimated cost of Rs 34 lakh”.

The legal advisor of Maloya Colony Welfare Association, Dilsher Singh, told Chandigarh Newsline, “There was no need for these pavers at all because they are already intact. Instead, we need a parking lot for Maloya, a sampark at the community centre itself and various other things. Ever since these housing board flats have been constructed, there is a requirement for various other basic amenities. Instead wasting almost Rs 4 crore on pavers, our face of Maloya would have changed with this amount.” Singh, however, thanked the mayor for the green belt.

