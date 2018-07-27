Chandigarh: Family alleges police torture, SSP orders probe into death of power board staffer

Sukhraj’s body was handed over to his family members after the post-mortem conducted by a special panel of doctors at GMSH-16 on Thursday. (Express Photo) Sukhraj’s body was handed over to his family members after the post-mortem conducted by a special panel of doctors at GMSH-16 on Thursday. (Express Photo)

A day after an employee of Haryana Electricity Board died at his residence in Indira Colony under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday and family levelled allegations of police torture, Senior Superintendent of Police, Union Territory, Nilambri Vijay Jagdale, ordered a probe on Thursday.

Sukhraj, who was paralysed and the family claims to be a psychiatric patient, was picked up by a Police Control Room (PCR) team on a complaint of eve-teasing on July 23.

”Despite repeated pleas of our neighbours, the policemen, along with the kin of the woman thrashed my father and dragged him inside their vehicle on July 23. Later, he was released from IT Park police station when we showed the police personnel his medical documents from Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. Yesterday (Wednesday), he died due to internal injuries caused in the thrashing,” Laxman, one of his three sons, said standing outside the mortuary of GMSH-16 where the post-mortem was performed.

He added he brought his father back from the police station on his back. “He was not able to walk properly due to the pain. Last night, when police personnel came to our house, they tried to shift the body forcefully to a government hospital. The neighbours, who witnessed the thrashing of my father, raised objection demanding a high-level probe,” said the son.

Sukhraj’s body was handed over to his family members after the post-mortem conducted by a special panel of doctors at GMSH-16 on Thursday. Sources said doctors found injury marks on back but stated in the post-mortem report that the exact cause will be ascertained after the arrival of viscera report.

Later, the family members and local residents of Indira Colony held a protest and blocked the main road linking IT Park police station and Manimajra. Senior police officers, including DSP (East) Satish Kumar and Station House Officers of neighbouring police stations rushed to the spot.

SSP Jagdale confirmed he had ordered a probe in this connection. “I have instructed DSP Satish Kumar to submit a report in this connection.”

Sources said the family members identified three police personnel, a volunteer, Bhupinder Singh, Constables Narinder Singh and Paras who thrashed the man.

Sukhraj was on medical leave for the last few months. Pardeep Kumar, a resident of Indira Colony, said a woman riding pillion was crossing the road when the victim, who was standing near his house, unfortunately, came in physical contact with her.

“The woman made a call to the PCR leveling allegations of eve teasing and called her family members. Two PCR police personnel in a gypsy arrived. The kin of the women started thrashing the victim in the presence of police personnel who also slapped him. Local residents had requested the police not to thrash Sukhraj as he was a patient, but all vain.”

Sukhraj’ body will be cremated on Friday.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App