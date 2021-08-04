Chandigarh: Fake notice at Lake Club Sports Complex goes viral, probe on

The club denied that such a notice was issued at all and launched an investigation. (Twitter)

On a day when a notice regarding the instructions to be followed at the gymnasium at the Lake Club Sports Complex went viral on social media, the Chandigarh sports department found the notice displayed on the club notice board was fabricated. The club denied that such a notice was issued at all and launched an investigation.

While a user on the microblogging site Twitter uploaded the picture of a fake certificate displayed on the notice board and having been issued on Sunday, August 1, followed by the fake notice going viral and notice having instructions like “special attention to be paid to undergarments and samples to be stamped by office” and “gym users required to shave their legs”, the fake notice was removed by UT sports department after the matter came to their notice.

“It was a fake notice pasted by some miscreant on the club notice board. The format did not match the sports department notices and the memo number did not start with LSC (Lake Sports Club) as it’s the case with all our notices. Secondly, all the notices are first passed on working days and not Sundays and brought to the notice of secretary sports and director sports first by the respective managers and no such notice was issued or made. Thirdly, the notice says by management, Lake Sports Complex, while all the notices, including unsigned ones by General Manager, are only issued with the General Manager designation on it as per guidelines. When we got to know about the fake notice, we immediately got it removed,” said Tejbir Singh Saini, director sports, Chandigarh.

While the Lake Club Sports Complex has the facilities of rowing, tennis, archery, sailing and a gymnasium, notices for the members are issued regularly and are displayed on the notice board. The fake certificate did not have the format as per the sports department and also used a different type of printing paper unlike the one used in the other notices issued and displayed on the notice board. Apart from the wrong memo format without the LSC abbreviation on the memo number, it simply stated by Lake Club Management, which is never the case as is found in earlier issued notices and memos which are issued by General Manager, copies of which were seen by this paper.

“Since morning, many people have been sharing the fake notice on social media as the notice issued by Lake Club Sports authorities, which come under the UT sports department, without checking with the sports department. Apart from government officials and high court judges, many players are members of the Lake Club Sports Complex and how can we issue such guidelines? We have launched an investigation and would urge people not to believe such fake notices and not to term it issued by UT sports department,” Saini added.

A coach on the condition of anonymity said that the Lake Club management got too many calls from people. “When we saw the notice in the morning, we immediately knew that it was a fake notice. We got many calls and had to clarify,” the coach said.

A member too confirmed the same. “The notice was displayed but it did not look like an original notice as it was different in format as compared to the other notices on the board. Such things should not happen and the miscreant should be punished for spreading fake information,” said a member, who stays in Sector 8.