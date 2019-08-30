Chandigarh fails to make it to final stage of smart cities contest

IN A disappointment for Chandigarh, the City Beautiful has failed to figure among the 33 cities that made it to the final stage of the Indian Smart Cities Award Contest 2019. Reason: the city was not able to execute or complete any project by April 1, 2019, which was a key criterion for the contest.

The final result will be announced shortly.

The contest of all the 100 smart cities was organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs. All the smart cities either had their project completed by April 1 or the project was scheduled to be completed by this date.

For the last over four years ever since it figured on the list of smart cities, Chandigarh has not seen a tangibly visible project under the smart city mission. This year the city also figured at the 67th position with regard to execution of projects.

Commissioner K K Yadav, who is also the chief executive officer of the Chandigarh Smart city Limited, said, “Since no project has been executed by Chandigarh till this specified date, it could not participate in it.”

The India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC) is organised under the Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

This is said to be one of the important activities initiated under the mission, where pioneering city strategies, ideas and projects are recognised based on innovation, impact and replicability or scalability.

Vinod Vashisht, convener, CFORWO (City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations), said, “As expected, Chandigarh is not in the race at all . It’s not a good sign to find that situation in whole of the northern states with only three cities of Udaipur, Kanpur and Agra reaching final round out of 25 listed smart cities from the states/UTs of Punjab, Haryana, Jammu, Kashmir, Uttarkhand, Himachal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh.”

He added, “I feel it is high time we followed a mission-mode focused approach for fast execution of the projects in hand.”

ISAC recognises and rewards cities, projects and innovative ideas that are promoting sustainable development in urban areas in India, as well as stimulating inclusive, equitable, safe, healthy and collaborative cities, thus enhancing quality of life for all.

The ISAC 2019 had a two-stage submission process, wherein smart cities were to be evaluated for their all-round performance in implementing the mission, that is qualifying stage (stage I) and proposal stage (stage II). The submissions under each stage will be evaluated for 50 marks each.

All smart cities were eligible to participate in the qualifying stage of ISAC 2019.

The proposal stage of ISAC 2019 evaluated the smart cities on their achievement of project outcomes as reflected in their proposals for project award and innovative idea award. Each submission will be evaluated based on three aspects: innovation, impact, and replicability / scalability.