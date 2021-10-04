Chandigarh faces challenge of garbage segregation: Purohit

Admitting that “garbage segregation and management is still one of the challenges faced by Chandigarh”, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit Sunday said that he is sure “with concerted and collective efforts, Chandigarh can regain its lost status of being no. 1 in cleanliness”.

Purohit said this on the concluding ceremony of “Safai Mitra Amrut Samman Samaroh” organised by the Municipal Corporation.

Purohit felicitated Safai Mitras and frontline workers at Tagore Theatre, Sector 18, Chandigarh, on the occasion.

Purohit added, “Garbage segregation and management is still one of the challenges faced by Chandigarh and I would like to solicit support and cooperation of each and every citizen so that we can achieve the task of 100 per cent garbage segregation at source.”

“When we think of cleanliness, we think of large garbage dumps and heaps of scattered garbage, and not the small amount of garbage generated in our households. Cleanliness should start in our minds from the very beginning of waste generation at source level besides effectively tackling other cleanliness issues,” he stated.

The Administrator appealed to all the citizens to handhold for the success of Swachh Bharat Mission 2 and support our Safai Mitra by saluting them for their exceptional role in society.

Addressing the Safai Mitras, Purohit said that Safai Mitras and frontline workers have been working tirelessly to keep our neighbourhoods clean, especially during the COVID times, and the success of SBM owes itself to a large extent to them. He expressed happiness over the “Safai Mitra Samman Samaroh” organised by the MC to felicitate nearly 5,000 Safai Mitras in two days. He said that felicitating the Safai Mitras on this platform is a way of acknowledging their major role and contribution in making the city clean.

“When we discuss cleanliness, the role and responsibility of Swachhata Sainiks comes first. The modern parameters of Swachhata imply the need for an improved understanding of our resources, and the ability to manage that demand in an equitable and sustainable way,” he stated.

Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma thanked the Safai Mitras for their contribution. He said that without their cooperation during COVID, the situation could have been bad if the cleanliness activities had not been undertaken at full speed. Cleanliness has led to lesser diseases, better health and better life. He called upon the people not only to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings but also help the Safai Mitras to get their work done easily.

The Governor and Mayor also honoured all the teams for performing during the week-long mega event of 75th Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

CYCLE RALLY

Purohit also flagged off a cycle rally organised by Chandigarh Smart City Ltd as part of the 75th Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations of 75 years of Independence at Sukhna Lake here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that cycling is the best way to get in shape, enjoy the outdoors, and have fun while doing it. He said that by riding cycle for 30 minutes every day, the person would build lean muscle, boost metabolism and dramatically decrease chances of acquiring heart disease.

The rally started off at Sukhna Lake and the total route was 7.5 km. The highlight of the event was participation of almost 50% of women bicyclist and enthusiastic participation by kids. City officials promised to scale up such events to make more people participate in celebrating 75 years of freedom.

Another objective of the event was to make the participants aware of the benefits of bicycling and to empower citizens from all walks of life to adopt bicycling in their daily routine.