Chandigarh faces 3-hour-long disrupted power supply, residents fume

Chandigarh on Wednesday witnessed over three-hour long power outages in many parts due to instant faults in two supply lines.

The electricity supply went out around 10.30 am and was restored only around 2 pm in certain parts. The areas that faced problems include Sectors 17, 18 C, 19, 20 C, 21, 22, 33, Kaimbwala, among others.

Chief Engineer, CB Ojha, said, “There was an instant fault in both the supply lines due to which residents suffered those pesky power cuts. Power has been restored in one of the two lines and electricians are working on the second one. The power demand in Chandigarh had gone to 400 MW, which is lower than the previous year. While the average demand remained around 350 MW in peak summer, the supply to the UT last year was 424 MW. The reason behind the reduction in power demand is early monsoon.”

The impact of power cut was visible at UT Secretariat, Chandigarh Police headquarters, Punjab Police headquarters, Chandigarh Housing Board, DC office, MC office, etc.

Kanika, resident of Sector 22 said, “From morning, the short power cuts were troubling us. As the festive season is

around, we are unable to complete our household chores and visit markets for the shopping”.

Vishal, a student and resident of Kaimbwala said, “Around 10.30 am, the first power cut happened, after that constant power cuts caused disruption in studies. When you complain to the electricity authorities, either the call is unanswered or you get excuses”.

A shopkeeper from Sector 20 C, requesting anonymity said, “These power outages in the town make shopkeepers suffer.

In the peak time of the festival, customers avoid entering the shop that does not have an inverter which directly affects our sale”.

A local resident of Sector 18 C expressed their agitation towards the frequent power outages, “Kids and senior citizens suffer a lot due to power cuts as they need rest in the afternoon”.

“Around 12 pm, I called the electricity complaint office to discuss the matter and they said it might take some time. Nearly half of Chandigarh is without electricity. They took around four hours to restore electricity,” said Sanjay Handa, a resident of Sector 22.