Chandigarh to see extension of 4 more state legislations

The new law now seeks to regulate overseas travel and visa businesses, and protect people from being cheated in the name of foreign jobs, education or migration.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
5 min readChandigarhUpdated: May 8, 2026 09:52 AM IST
gavelAs per the Act, every applicant seeking a licence must undergo police verification before permission is granted. (Photo generated using AI)
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Apart from the Assam Tenancy Act, Chandigarh will also see extensions of four other state legislations — the Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act, 2012, the Punjab Abadi Deh (Record of Rights) Act, 2021, the Indian Stamp (Punjab Amendment) Act of 2001 and 2003, and the Haryana Fire and Emergency Services Act, 2022.

The Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act, 2012

Chandigarh will now see an extension of the Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act, 2012, to check illegal immigration rackets, fraudulent travel agents and organised human smuggling operations. Even as Chandigarh would from time to time give advisories and directives to check immigration rackets, there was a need to have a proper act to check the nature of this crime.

The new law now seeks to regulate overseas travel and visa businesses, and protect people from being cheated in the name of foreign jobs, education or migration.

The Act defines human smuggling as illegally sending or facilitating the movement of people abroad through inducement, cheating, fraud, false promises or deception in exchange for money.

Under the Act, no person can run a travel or immigration consultancy business without obtaining a valid government licence. The law covers visa consultants, overseas education agents, ticketing agents, foreign travel facilitators and even freelance touts involved in arranging foreign travel.

As per the Act, every applicant seeking a licence must undergo police verification before permission is granted.

Licences will remain valid for five years and can later be renewed as per prescribed rules.

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The new provisions allow the authorities to suspend or cancel the licence of a travel agent if the person is involved in fraud, criminal activity, misuse of licence, violation of licence conditions, providing false information or activities affecting national security.

The law also prescribes stringent punishment for violations. Offenders can face a minimum imprisonment of three years, extendable up to seven years, along with a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh.

Repeat offenders can face double punishment. Even attempts, conspiracy or assistance in human smuggling are punishable.

Senior police officers and magistrates have been given powers to conduct raids, search premises, seize forged passports, visas and fake documents, confiscate equipment used in forgery and arrest suspects linked to illegal immigration rackets.

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Courts have been empowered to confiscate movable and immovable properties acquired through illegal human smuggling activities or fraudulent travel operations. Apart from punishment, courts may also direct travel agents to compensate victims who suffered financial losses or harassment due to fraudulent overseas migration schemes.

The Act also provides for investigation by DSP-rank officers or above, with probes expected to be completed within two months. SSP-rank officers will supervise investigations as nodal officers.

The Punjab Abadi Deh (Record of Rights) Act, 2021

The Centre has also extended the Punjab Abadi Deh (Record of Rights) Act, 2021, to Chandigarh to create a transparent and modern framework for recording ownership rights in “abadi deh” or village habitation areas, which were historically outside formal land records.

The move aims to reduce land disputes and strengthen ownership clarity, and improve land administration through scientific geospatial surveys, preparation of legally valid Record of Rights, identification of public and community land, and integration of records with the revenue system.

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The initiative is also aligned with the Centre’s NAKSHA geospatial land survey programme, under which Chandigarh was selected as a pilot area.

The Indian Stamp (Punjab Amendment) Act of 2001 and 2003

The Union Territory will also see an extension of the Indian Stamp (Punjab Amendment) Act of 2001 and 2003, through notifications issued under Section 87 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966.

The move brings Chandigarh’s stamp duty and property registration framework in line with Punjab’s amended provisions.

Under this law, if the market value of a property mentioned in sale documents is found to be lower than the minimum prescribed collector rate, the Registering Officer can refer the matter to the Collector for reassessment of the property’s actual value and the correct stamp duty payable.

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The amendments also impose stamp duty on agreements to sell where possession of property is handed over and on powers of attorney involving possession or consideration related to immovable property.

The Haryana Fire and Emergency Services Act, 2022

The Centre has extended the Haryana Fire and Emergency Services Act, 2022, to the UT of Chandigarh through a notification issued under Section 87 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966. The new law replaces the Delhi Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Act, 1986, in Chandigarh.

Under the amended framework, powers earlier vested in the Haryana government will now be exercised by the Chandigarh Administrator, Municipal Commissioner and Chief Fire Officer.

The notification introduces stricter fire safety norms for high-rise and special buildings, including hotels, educational institutions, commercial complexes, industrial units and buildings with large basements. Owners and occupants will now be required to obtain fire scheme approvals, appoint trained fire safety officers and submit annual compliance certificates through licensed agencies. Penalties for violations have also been increased, with fines in several cases raised from Rs 10,000 or Rs 50,000 to as much as Rs 1 lakh or Rs 2 lakh, along with double penalties for repeat offences.

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The Act also empowers authorities to regulate fire safety agencies, impose additional safety conditions and levy fire tax or cess through the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation framework.

Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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