Chandigarh to see extension of 4 more state legislations

Apart from the Assam Tenancy Act, Chandigarh will also see extensions of four other state legislations — the Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act, 2012, the Punjab Abadi Deh (Record of Rights) Act, 2021, the Indian Stamp (Punjab Amendment) Act of 2001 and 2003, and the Haryana Fire and Emergency Services Act, 2022.

The Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act, 2012

Chandigarh will now see an extension of the Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act, 2012, to check illegal immigration rackets, fraudulent travel agents and organised human smuggling operations. Even as Chandigarh would from time to time give advisories and directives to check immigration rackets, there was a need to have a proper act to check the nature of this crime.

The new law now seeks to regulate overseas travel and visa businesses, and protect people from being cheated in the name of foreign jobs, education or migration.

The Act defines human smuggling as illegally sending or facilitating the movement of people abroad through inducement, cheating, fraud, false promises or deception in exchange for money.

Under the Act, no person can run a travel or immigration consultancy business without obtaining a valid government licence. The law covers visa consultants, overseas education agents, ticketing agents, foreign travel facilitators and even freelance touts involved in arranging foreign travel.

As per the Act, every applicant seeking a licence must undergo police verification before permission is granted.

Licences will remain valid for five years and can later be renewed as per prescribed rules.

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The new provisions allow the authorities to suspend or cancel the licence of a travel agent if the person is involved in fraud, criminal activity, misuse of licence, violation of licence conditions, providing false information or activities affecting national security.

The law also prescribes stringent punishment for violations. Offenders can face a minimum imprisonment of three years, extendable up to seven years, along with a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh.

Repeat offenders can face double punishment. Even attempts, conspiracy or assistance in human smuggling are punishable.

Senior police officers and magistrates have been given powers to conduct raids, search premises, seize forged passports, visas and fake documents, confiscate equipment used in forgery and arrest suspects linked to illegal immigration rackets.

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Courts have been empowered to confiscate movable and immovable properties acquired through illegal human smuggling activities or fraudulent travel operations. Apart from punishment, courts may also direct travel agents to compensate victims who suffered financial losses or harassment due to fraudulent overseas migration schemes.

The Act also provides for investigation by DSP-rank officers or above, with probes expected to be completed within two months. SSP-rank officers will supervise investigations as nodal officers.

The Punjab Abadi Deh (Record of Rights) Act, 2021

The Centre has also extended the Punjab Abadi Deh (Record of Rights) Act, 2021, to Chandigarh to create a transparent and modern framework for recording ownership rights in “abadi deh” or village habitation areas, which were historically outside formal land records.

The move aims to reduce land disputes and strengthen ownership clarity, and improve land administration through scientific geospatial surveys, preparation of legally valid Record of Rights, identification of public and community land, and integration of records with the revenue system.

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The initiative is also aligned with the Centre’s NAKSHA geospatial land survey programme, under which Chandigarh was selected as a pilot area.

The Indian Stamp (Punjab Amendment) Act of 2001 and 2003

The Union Territory will also see an extension of the Indian Stamp (Punjab Amendment) Act of 2001 and 2003, through notifications issued under Section 87 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966.

The move brings Chandigarh’s stamp duty and property registration framework in line with Punjab’s amended provisions.

Under this law, if the market value of a property mentioned in sale documents is found to be lower than the minimum prescribed collector rate, the Registering Officer can refer the matter to the Collector for reassessment of the property’s actual value and the correct stamp duty payable.

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The amendments also impose stamp duty on agreements to sell where possession of property is handed over and on powers of attorney involving possession or consideration related to immovable property.

The Haryana Fire and Emergency Services Act, 2022

The Centre has extended the Haryana Fire and Emergency Services Act, 2022, to the UT of Chandigarh through a notification issued under Section 87 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966. The new law replaces the Delhi Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Act, 1986, in Chandigarh.

Under the amended framework, powers earlier vested in the Haryana government will now be exercised by the Chandigarh Administrator, Municipal Commissioner and Chief Fire Officer.

The notification introduces stricter fire safety norms for high-rise and special buildings, including hotels, educational institutions, commercial complexes, industrial units and buildings with large basements. Owners and occupants will now be required to obtain fire scheme approvals, appoint trained fire safety officers and submit annual compliance certificates through licensed agencies. Penalties for violations have also been increased, with fines in several cases raised from Rs 10,000 or Rs 50,000 to as much as Rs 1 lakh or Rs 2 lakh, along with double penalties for repeat offences.

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The Act also empowers authorities to regulate fire safety agencies, impose additional safety conditions and levy fire tax or cess through the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation framework.