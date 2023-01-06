scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Chandigarh extends school winter break till January 14

The orders have been issued by the Director School Education in view of the prevailing cold conditions in the city.

Students ride bicycles on their way to school amid dense smog on a cold winter morning, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (PTI)

The Chandigarh administration on Thursday decided to extend the winter break for classes upto standard VIII till January 14. For classes IX to XII, their classes shall resume from Monday onwards with a change in timings.

An order issued in this regard stated, “In the view of the ongoing cold and fog spell in the region, directions are issued for strict compliance by the Government, Government Aided and Recognized Private Schools of U.T., Chandigarh that for classes up to class VIII, the winter break is extended up to January 14. For classes 9th to 12th, the Schools may resume studies/classes from Monday onwards i.e. 9.01.2023.

However, the school timings shall be from 9 am onwards.”

