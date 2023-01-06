Chandigarh extends school winter break till January 14

The Chandigarh administration on Thursday decided to extend the winter break for classes upto standard VIII till January 14. For classes IX to XII, their classes shall resume from Monday onwards with a change in timings.

The orders have been issued by the Director School Education in view of the prevailing cold conditions in the city.

An order issued in this regard stated, “In the view of the ongoing cold and fog spell in the region, directions are issued for strict compliance by the Government, Government Aided and Recognized Private Schools of U.T., Chandigarh that for classes up to class VIII, the winter break is extended up to January 14. For classes 9th to 12th, the Schools may resume studies/classes from Monday onwards i.e. 9.01.2023.

However, the school timings shall be from 9 am onwards.”