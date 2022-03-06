New Excise Policy: Day after, Chandigarh traffic police decides to re-examine road safety strategy

THE UT traffic police has decided to re-examine it’s strategy in the light of new Excise policy allowing liquor serving in bars and hotels till 3am from April 1. At present, liquor can be served in Chandigarh till 12.30am. The traffic police prefers to install late night nakas to check violations, drunken behavior till 1am.

Several road safety experts maintained that an increase in the timing of liquor serving will raise many concerns pertaining to the law and order situation in the city. Presently, the use of alcohol sensors to check the presence of alcohol is prohibited in Chandigarh in view of the pandemic.

Manisha Chaudhary, SSP (traffic/security), said, “We will re-examine our strategy in light of the new excise policy to keep a check on drunken driving. No suggestions were sought from the traffic wing regarding the new timing. We are deploying special night nakas regularly to keep a check on traffic violations such as speeding and red light jumping etc during the night hours. No drunk driving challans are being issued using alcohol sensors due to Covid-19 but drivers suspected to have consumed alcohol are being medically examined as per norm.”

Meanwhile, a police officer said that the decision will increase the workload of traffic police and officers deputed at police stations as well. There are around 520 officers, including home guard volunteers in the fleet of UT traffic police. Sources said that the timing of night nakas can be increased in the coming months.

A majority of pubs, bars, restaurants, and night clubs are located in Sector 26, 7, 8, 9, 35, phase-1 in the Industrial Area. In 2021, more than two dozen FIRs were registered against the owners, managers of nightclubs, bars etc for serving liquor beyond the permissible timing. Harman Sidhu, a Chandigarh-based road safety expert, said that the increase in the timing of serving alcohol has raised many concerns toward the law and order situation. “The decision was unexpected. Police will have to be proactive to tackle the menace on the roads,” said Sidhu, who led a long legal battle resulting in the decision of the apex court banning the liquor vends within 500 meters of National Highways (NH).

Navdeep Asija, a road safety expert and traffic advisor with Punjab, said, “It is too early to reach any conclusion. We will have to wait to see the result of the changing pattern especially after allowing the serving of liquor till 3am. Road safety studies focusing on Chandigarh suggest the timing between 9pm and 12pm is most vulnerable to road accidents.”

UT Adviser Dharam Pal said, “The decision to enhance the timing of liquor serving is a collective decision. Our police are capable of tackling any menace. Whenever we put a restriction, the tendency to break the restrictions increases. Restrictive timing is one of the reasons behind that people drink a lot. Overall, we are prepared to deal with any untoward situation.”

Hotel association says need of clarity on many things Although the administration has decided to extend the timing of liquor serving till 3 am, people from the hospitality industry are confused about its implementation and are hopeful of more changes to be made in the future.

“With the new excise policy, we expect that time till when pubs, bars, nightclubs and hotels are allowed to remain open will also be extended. We hope things will be cleared by Monday. As of now, there is no word from the side of UT administration but they must extend the time bars are allowed to stay open. Indeed, the extension for the time liquor can be served is a welcoming step for the hospitality industry, which suffered huge losses during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Manmohan Singh Kohli, President, Hotel and Restaurant Association, Chandigarh, said.