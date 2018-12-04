Chandigarh: Excise dept fines four persons Rs 2 lakh each for smuggling liquor

THE DISTRICT’S Excise and Taxation department has started coming down heavily on liquor smugglers. Not only smuggled liquor is being seized, but heavy penalties are also being imposed on the carriers. In the last four months since the department stepped up its surveillance against smuggling of liquor into the district, at least four persons were fined Rs 2 lakh each.

Advertising

In August, the department had even installed boards on all entry-exit points of Mohali warning people that Rs 2 lakh fine shall be imposed on anybody caught bringing liquor from neighbouring cities into Mohali.

“Since the price of liquor in Chandigarh is lesser than that in Mohali, many people tend to buy it from Chandigarh and get into Mohali. But such a practice causes a dent in the district’s excise collection,” said Paramjeet Singh, Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer, Mohali.

“In the last four months, we imposed this Rs 2 lakh penalty on four persons and collected Rs 8 lakh in total. In case the violator refuses to pay, we register a criminal case against him. During the corresponding period last year, we had barely collected Rs 2 lakh fine,” Singh added.

In the last four months (from August till November 30), the excise department had also seized 10,116 bottles of liquor that were being smuggled into Mohali.