Chandigarh: Ex-CISF man acquitted of charge of causing death by negligence

The district court of Chandigarh has acquitted a former head constable of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in a case of causing death by negligence of his colleague’s brother in 2010.

Advertising

The accused, Darshan Singh of Khuda Lahora, has been acquitted of Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 27 of Arms Act, by the Court of Kushal Singla, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC).

A case in this matter was registered on the complaint of Paramjit Singh, also a head constable with CISF, who had taken premature retirement.

As per the complainant, he, along with his brother, Jatinder Singh, Jatinder’s wife Charanjit Kaur and their daughter had arrived in Chandigarh for the daughter’s treatment at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. The appointment was scheduled for June 10, which is why the family decided to stay the night at Darshan’s residence in Khuda Lahora.

Advertising

Paramjit alleged that Darshan had bought a .32 bore revolver, which he showed to them. Later, when Paramjit went to bathroom, he heard a gunshot. He rushed to the room and saw that his brother was hit by the bullet and the gun was in Darshan’s hand. At the time, Darshan claimed that it was not intentional and purely an accidental fire. Jitender was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

During the trial, defence counsel Advocate Harish Bhardwaj argued that it was actually Paramjit who had fired and then implicated Darshan.

Victim’s wife Kaur had given an application to Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandigarh, but the statements were not recorded in the chargesheet file. However, during her cross-examination, she mentioned that after hearing the gunshot, when she came into the room, she saw Paramjit holding the gun. She admitted that Jitender was shot at by Paramjit and not Darshan.

Going by the facts and arguments of the case, the court then acquitted Darshan of all the charges levied against him.