Chandigarh: Ex-BSF man dies in fight with kin over dumping of garbage

A 70-year-old retired BSF inspector died after he was allegedly hit by a relative during a fight over throwing garbage in the latter’s plot in Nayagaon on Friday evening. Police were in process of registering a case against accused Ashok Kumar, a Punjabi teacher at a private school in Sector 8, Chandigarh, till filing of the report.

According to Nayagaon police, the victim has been identified as Karam Chand. The police told Chandigarh Newsline that Ashok owned a plot at Shivalik Vihar in the neighbourhood of Karam Chand and it was lying vacant.

“When Kumar came to see his plot on Friday evening, he found that garbage was dumped on his property. He asked the people living nearby not to throw garbage on his plot. Kishan Kumar, the care taker of the plot, was with him. He also asked Karam Chand not to dump garbage, which led to a heated exchange and Ashok allegedly pushed the elderly man, following which he fell unconscious,” said Sub-inspector Sumit Mor, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Nayagaon.

SI Mor added that Karam Chand was taken to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, where he died.

SI Mor added that they were yet to record the statement of Karm Chand’s son Santosh Kumar. He added that the

case shall be registered on the basis of Santosh’s statement and the post-mortem report Karam Chand.

“It seems to be a case of culpable homicide,” the SHO said. Karm Chand’s son Santosh said that Ashok used to often fight with his father.