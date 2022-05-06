What’s on Chandigarh: A play on real life events, a photo exhibition on a trip to France (pics in tow diff mails)

From a new play on real life events that is a mixture of both fact and fiction to a photo exhibition on a trip to France in 1970, here’s what’s going on in Chandigarh this week

A collage of images

WHAT: Trunk Tales, Neelam Man Singh’s ‘Chowdhry’s’, a new play in English and Punjabi, begins on May 4 in Chandigarh. The solo performance by Vansh Bhardwaj follows the experiences of an everyday person, chronicling the ‘otherness’ present in life, and exploring a way of expressing them. The stories are devised, yet acknowledge real events, family histories and personal experiences. This is a work of ‘fraction’ – a mixture of fact and fiction. To cry together, laugh together and tell stories of hope, no matter how savage the situation may be. Episode upon episode explores the politics of water, the politics of the body, the politics of food, and the politics of gender. The reference for these stories is partly devised and partly taken from existing texts. Poems, memories, references and fragments of the text make this performance a collage of experiences, ideas, and images.

WHEN: From May 4 to 10, House Number 9, Sector 4, Chandigarh, 6.45 pm.

Moving Images

WHAT: ‘A Trip to France, 1970,’ an exhibition by Parmanand Dalwadi focuses on Dalwadi’s journey to France in the 1970s. Organised by Alliance Francaise, the 50 images captured with a Nikon F showcase incongruous and unusual situations combining humour, tenderness, and observations of French society. Each photo is described by a short story, as you are transported to France to look at life in the era of disco and boogie. Long hair and moustaches adorn the heads of the men and la mode grips the spirits of the women. Fashion is in the air along with protests and life is beautiful.

Dalwadi accompanied Henri Cartier-Bresson, the world-renowned photojournalist, on his journey to northern India in 1965. In return, Cartier-Bresson placed him in pictorial services, in Paris to work with the legendary Pierre Gassmann with funding from the Ford Foundation. He met his wife Radium in France and she can be seen in a few of his captured stills.

WHEN AND WHERE: The exhibition is on at the Alliance Francaise, Sector 36, Chandigarh, till May 14, from 9 am to 6 pm.