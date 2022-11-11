What’s on Chandigarh: The said, and unsaid

This exhibition shares the results of experimenting with new perspectives and creative communication methods shared by Ehwa Kim, B Ajay Sharma, and Jihyoung Park of the online residency 'Heterotopia' from July to October.

WHAT: The Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA) is showcasing ‘Heterotopia, The Ground of a Crack’, an exhibition of installation art and video art. Heterotopia is a concept coined by Michel Foucault that is a place that exists in reality, but that contests and inverts all other places, that is, a place that actually has a location but is outside of all places, a kind of realized utopia. The exhibition is a result of an online residency, organised in Covid times, by the Colour the World Collective for visual artists to explore the possibilities and directions of an infinite collaboration that crosses genres as well as time and space. This exhibition shares the results of experimenting with new perspectives and creative communication methods shared by Ehwa Kim, B Ajay Sharma, and Jihyoung Park of the online residency ‘Heterotopia’ from July to October.