Chandigarh event organising firm seeks Rs 10L from civic body, notice issued to MC Commissioner

The Chandigarh district court has issued a notice to the Commissioner of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation over a recovery suit of Rs 10 lakh filed by an event organising firm alleging that they were not allowed to execute “Robotic Dinosaur Park Fair” at the exhibition ground in Sector 34, Chandigarh.

The notice has been issued by the Court of Simran Singh, Civil Judge for January 29, 2020, when the civic body has been asked to file a reply.

The petitioner, Deepak Jain of Events Paradise alleged that he through his manager, Vikas Mittal, had applied for the booking of the Sector 34 exhibition ground for 21 days from January 23, 2019 to February 12, 2019 and they had deposited Rs 3.71 lakh in advance through a demand draft in the account of MC Chandigarh to organise a robotic Dinosaur Park Exhibition.

The petitioner submitted that he had also taken permission from the fire and emergency services under the Municipal Corporation, and on January 22, 2019, when they arrived for the mela with their loaded trucks and approached the DC office to inform them about the installation of the fair, they were told that they cannot execute their plan since the ground had been stayed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, following a writ petition. The petitioner was also told that they would not be allowed to execute their fair till they don’t get an appropriate order from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Advocates Krishan Singla and Sachin Saini, counsel for petitioners argued that the civic body officials had misguided the firm despite having knowledge about the pendency of the cases and the stay over the land, and made them pay the advance amount. They added that the petitioner suffered a huge loss as he had already spent a lot of money on ticket print for entry, rides, employees salary, and transportation of articles for the exhibition.

Meanwhile, a writ petition pertaining to the matter was also filed in the High Court seeking to allow the MC and others to grant permission to the petitioner to organise the robotic Dinosaur Park fair. However, it was dismissed on ground of non-prosecution.

The petitioner thus moved MC, seeking compensation and refund of the amount, which was ignored.

The petitioner thus moved the district court seeking refund of the amount and damage, through a recovery suit of Rs 10,00,927.

