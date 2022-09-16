Chandigarh to take final call on EV policy on September 20

The UT Administration is all set to take a final call on the long-pending Electric Vehicle (EV) policy for Chandigarh on September 20. The policy was introduced in 2018 but a final draft was only prepared in February 2022.

Though it was decided that the policy will be implemented from April 1, the matter was being referred citing more framework and more additions in the draft policy.

A source said, “The amended draft was discussed with the senior officers who agreed to call a meeting for taking a decision on it on September 20. The meeting will be chaired by Adviser Dharam Pal. Officials from the UT transport department, environment department and Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (Crest) will also be present in the meeting.”

Meanwhile, in the EV policy, the administration has set ambitious targets, including an all-electric fleet of government vehicles by 2025, public buses by 2027, and rickshaws, cabs, school and corporate vehicles by 2030, before banning all but electric vehicles after 2030.

On the front of incentives for promoting electric vehicles in the public, electric vehicles (EVs) will be exempted from road tax. The draft incentivises adoption of all types of EVs. Special early bird incentive will be given to vehicles bought and registered in the first year of the policy period.

Meanwhile, public-charging infrastructure will be set up in every sector. The aim is to install 100 charging stations in Chandigarh within the first two years. EV start-ups are to be encouraged through monetary incentives.

Debendra Dalai, Director, UT Environment Department, said, “A meeting was scheduled involving all the stakeholders with Adviser Dharam Pal on September 20. A final call on the Electric Vehicle policy can be taken in the meeting. We have completed the groundwork.”