Chandigarh Estate Office seals Kakuna Bar for multiple violations

The Chandigarh Estate Office on Monday sealed Kakuna Bar in Sector 7 after it found the property in violation of several laws.The order for sealing of the property was issued by Chandigarh’s Sub-Divisional Magistrate (East), Nitish Singla.

“The owners of Kakuna Bar had failed to comply with orders of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (East). Therefore, the building branch of the Estate Office sealed the establishment in Sector 7, Chandigarh. All concerned are hereby advised to immediately remove violations from their premises in compliance of the showcause notices issued to avoid similar action on to their premises,” an order issued stated.

As per details, a show cause notice had been issued to Kakuna in April last year under Rule 14 and Rule 10 of the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, as well as under Section 8-A of the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation Act), 1952 for various violations.

The violations included the rear elevation being changed, planning of rear single storey block/store changed against the sanctioned plan, open courtyard covered and its planning changed against the sanctioned plan, and unauthorised structures constructed on the terrace of the single storey block.

The total area under violation was 5317 square feet, according to officials.

As per the orders issued by Singla, the owners were directed to submit revised building plan within 15 days of the issuance of order for the sanctionable/compoundable violations and also remove the non-sanctionable/non-compoundable violations last year.

However, the same wasn’t done following which an order to seal the premises was issued.