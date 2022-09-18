Chandigarh: Estate office recovers Rs 82L in two days

THE ESTATE office organised camps at different booth markets (under rehabilitation scheme) of Chandigarh here on Sunday, and recovered Rs 82 lakh from over 400 allottees, it was stated. The camps were held at Sectors 9, 11, 37, 38, 40, 41, 42, 43, regarding the recovery of government dues/ outstanding dues towards ground rent, installments, GST, etc., among other things.

Around 425 allottees visited the camps and found out about their dues. A statement issued by the estate office said that they were able to recover around Rs 82 lakh during the two-day camp. Some of the allottes obtained details of their pending government dues, which they were informed about on the spot and they have stated that they will either deposit the requisite dues by online mode or they will directly deposit at receipt counter of estate office in coming days, in order

to avoid any adverse action to be taken like cancellation of booth, eviction proceedings, read the statement.

The estate office said the camps were organised to provide service at door step. The purpose is to spread awareness among lessees about outstanding dues. After the expiry of time period given to the allottees, showcause notices will be issued to the defaulters for cancellation of lease by the estate office, it was stated.