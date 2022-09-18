scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Chandigarh: Estate office recovers Rs 82L in two days

The camps were held at Sectors 9, 11, 37, 38, 40, 41, 42, 43, regarding the recovery of government dues/ outstanding dues towards ground rent, installments, GST, etc., among other things.

direct benefit transfer, Direct Benefit Transfers, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsThe estate office said the camps were organised to provide service at door step.

THE ESTATE office organised camps at different booth markets (under rehabilitation scheme) of Chandigarh here on Sunday, and recovered Rs 82 lakh from over 400 allottees, it was stated. The camps were held at Sectors 9, 11, 37, 38, 40, 41, 42, 43, regarding the recovery of government dues/ outstanding dues towards ground rent, installments, GST, etc., among other things.

Around 425 allottees visited the camps and found out about their dues. A statement issued by the estate office said that they were able to recover around Rs 82 lakh during the two-day camp. Some of the allottes obtained details of their pending government dues, which they were informed about on the spot and they have stated that they will either deposit the requisite dues by online mode or they will directly deposit at receipt counter of estate office in coming days, in order
to avoid any adverse action to be taken like cancellation of booth, eviction proceedings, read the statement.

More from Chandigarh

The estate office said the camps were organised to provide service at door step. The purpose is to spread awareness among lessees about outstanding dues. After the expiry of time period given to the allottees, showcause notices will be issued to the defaulters for cancellation of lease by the estate office, it was stated.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why and how Indian students are returning to Ukraine despite ongoing warPremium
Why and how Indian students are returning to Ukraine despite ongoing war
Row over Bhagwat’s temple visit on CM Baghel’s invite as BJP slams ...Premium
Row over Bhagwat’s temple visit on CM Baghel’s invite as BJP slams ...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — From HDR to UnemploymentPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — From HDR to Unemployment
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...Premium
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-09-2022 at 02:59:36 am
Next Story

School Jobs Scam: CBI questions Partha Chatterjee, Shanti Prasad Sinha and Kalyanmoy Ganguly

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 17: Latest News
Advertisement