scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

Chandigarh Estate Office implements changes, visitors served tea

All changes to remain in effect till January 13, says Estate Officer

Chandigarh’s Estate Officer, Yashpal Garg, said, "We implemented the changes from Friday to see if there are any shortcomings. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The people-friendly temporary changes, put in place to ease the Chandigarh Estate Office’s functioning, were implemented Friday, two days before the scheduled day of December 26.

Chandigarh’s Estate Officer, Yashpal Garg, said, “We implemented the changes from Friday to see if there are any shortcomings. We observed there is need to arrange a computer set, operator for correcting the inadvertent mistakes/errors in the applications. We arranged these things today”.

Also Read |Harjeet Sandhu removed from Chandigarh estate office

Meanwhile, the changes will remain in effect till January 13, 2022. Visitors were also offered masala tea in the office.
Among the major changes are an increase in slots for appointments of registration of deeds from 50 to 60, while reducing the provision of five additional discretionary slots to two slots.

The appointment slots to submit applications to avail different services were increased from 24 to 48. Two additional counters with computers and a DEO will be provided.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
In this Class 5 maths class, how numbers start to add up to hope
In this Class 5 maths class, how numbers start to add up to hope
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
Tavleen Singh writes: A very partisan virus
Tavleen Singh writes: A very partisan virus

In case of data entry errors, the facility for correction will be provided by the estate office on the same day.
Public meetings will be held on all working days between 12pm to 1pm.

More from Chandigarh
Also Read |Officiating DC orders hot masala tea for visitors at estate office

Earlier, only Monday, Tuesday and Thursday were open for public meetings.

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 10:09:36 am
Next Story

BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore, 3 others injured as car plunges into 50-ft ditch in accident on Pune-Pandharpur highway

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close