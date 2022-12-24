Chandigarh Estate Office implements changes, visitors served tea

The people-friendly temporary changes, put in place to ease the Chandigarh Estate Office’s functioning, were implemented Friday, two days before the scheduled day of December 26.

Chandigarh’s Estate Officer, Yashpal Garg, said, “We implemented the changes from Friday to see if there are any shortcomings. We observed there is need to arrange a computer set, operator for correcting the inadvertent mistakes/errors in the applications. We arranged these things today”.

Meanwhile, the changes will remain in effect till January 13, 2022. Visitors were also offered masala tea in the office.

Among the major changes are an increase in slots for appointments of registration of deeds from 50 to 60, while reducing the provision of five additional discretionary slots to two slots.

The appointment slots to submit applications to avail different services were increased from 24 to 48. Two additional counters with computers and a DEO will be provided.

In case of data entry errors, the facility for correction will be provided by the estate office on the same day.

Public meetings will be held on all working days between 12pm to 1pm.

Earlier, only Monday, Tuesday and Thursday were open for public meetings.