Chandigarh: Essential service providers being screened on priority, Admin tells High Court

A total of 11 teams of doctors and six other teams of healthcare workers have been screening people involved in the distribution of food and other essential commodities, the Chandigarh Administration informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Since the Union Territory issued directives for the screening of all essential commodities providers, as many as 2,058 such people have been screened, the UT Senior Standing Counsel Pankaj Jain told the HC in response to a petition filed by advocate Kamal Deep Sehra for the screening of the essential service providers in accordance with the guidelines of the Government of India.

While the Chandigarh Administration told the court that it has decided to screen all the citizens of Chandigarh, the Punjab and Haryana governments informed the HC that necessary steps were being taken by the states with regard to essential service providers.

Following the submissions of the counsels, the division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli, in the order released Saturday, said, “In view of the aforesaid stand of the respondents and the steps being undertaken by them, pursuant to the directions issued by the Union of India, we do not find any reason to issue any further direction to the respondents.”

However, the Court also granted the petitioner a liberty to approach the authorities in case of any particular instance of violation of the guidelines or any suggestions regarding the implementation.

