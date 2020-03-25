Chandigarh: Entry into Chandimandir restricted, personnel living outside asked not to visit

Social distancing at all places is being being monitored by personnel of the Corps of Military Police (CMP), especially in family quarters. Express Photo Social distancing at all places is being being monitored by personnel of the Corps of Military Police (CMP), especially in family quarters. Express Photo

Further tightening the measures to stop the spread of novel coronavirus, the authorities at Chandimandir Military Station have restricted the entry to only essential duty personnel like medical staff, emergency needs, and conservancy staff.

Bare minimum staff is being allowed entry and exit at the station. All officers, Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and Other Ranks (OR) staying outside have been asked not to come to Chandimandir.

A senior Army officer informed that only essential daily needs shops have been kept open at the station shopping complex and the rest have been shut down. “It is being ensured that the ration and fresh stocks are replenished everyday despite curfew,” he said.

Social distancing at all places is being being monitored by personnel of the Corps of Military Police (CMP), especially in family quarters. Chemical spray is being done twice daily at all places identified for the purpose and the working manpower in offices has been reduced to about 25 per cent.

