Chandigarh Engineering wing, housing board not replying to RTIs: activist to Adviser

An activist has written to UT Adviser Manoj Parida alleging that two departments of the administration — Chandigarh Engineering wing and Chandigarh Housing board— are not not replying to RTI applications

RTI Activist RK Garg has written to the UT Adviser asking him to look into the fact that the staff/CPIOs of Chandigarh Engineering wing and Chandigarh Housing board are not replying to RTI applications.

In the letter, Garg has written, “ I am taking up this step to address, in writing about my grievances against the CPIO/staff of Chandigarh Housing Board and Engineering department of Chandigarh administration as it is observed particularly these two departments do not follow the RTI rules in its true spirit and do not care for public who are made to do rounds of their offices. Such working hinders free flow of information.”

Quoting evidence for it, the activist said, “There has been no reply to an application made to Chandigarh Housing Board on November 18, 2019, even after the photocopy charges have been deposited vide Receipt No.049 /5697 dated December 17, 2019 . Staff there behaves so bad as they are not human beings. The CPIOs does not write their name, address and contact number as per provisions of RTI Rules.”

He also alleged that an application made on November 9 more than two months back ,to engineering department regarding their projects in hand is doing rounds in all offices with almost two dozen registered letters dropped at my address but no results as information is not coming forward. CPIOs are so ignorant of rules that they ask for photocopy charges after 30 days have elapsed. Even after an appeal no information has been delivered to me,” the letter written by the activist said.

The activist requested that RTI Applications may be monitored in these two very important offices.

