Chandigarh: Employer booked for asking his workers to leave job

The Chandigarh Police Monday arrested a Mani Majra-based owner of a tavern for forcing his eight labourers to leave job.

The owner was identified as Mahesh Kumar, a resident of Sector 25, Panchkula. He was arrested for violating the administrative instructions and attempting to spread infection. Mahesh Kumar is the first person who was arrested for forcing his workers to leave job.

The Station House Officer, Mani Majra police station, Inspector Jaswinder Kaur, arrested him. All eight labourers were shifted to shelter home at Maloya. Police said strict instructions were issued for taking stern legal action against the people who force their workers to leave jobs. Instructions were also issued for taking legal action against the people forcing their tenants to pay house rent if the tenants are not in a condition to pay.

The eight labourers were returning to their native state of Uttar Pradesh when a police party meet them. They disclosed that they were shown the door.

Meanwhile, 72 migrants — 68 men, two women and two kids — were found roaming. Their counselling was done and they were assured that all essential services, including shelter and food, will be provided to them. Twenty-four migrants were sent to their places and 48 were sent to the shelter home at Maloya. Police said 22 labourers were sent by Sector SHO Jaspal Singh. They were living at Khuda Lahora/Khuda Jassu.

