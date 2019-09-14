Chandigarh: Employee booked for duping company owner of Rs 90,000 by submitting forged bills

An employee of a trading company was booked Friday for allegedly duping the company owner of Rs 90,000 by submitting forged bill. The accused, Vineet Kumar (25) was working with CSPL Trading Company, which deals with the distribution of several Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) brands including Patanjali, Bonn, MTR.

Vineet Kumar, who resides in Kishangarh, is a native of Uttar Pradesh.

Shailendra Vikrant, owner of CSPL Trading Company, said, “Vineet Kumar cheated me of Rs 90,000 by submitting fake bills of credit sales. He had accepted cash payments from my regular customers. The incident dates back to June, 2018. I wonder why police registered an FIR almost after an year. Vineet Kumar had escaped to his native village in UP and I managed to bring him back assuring him that I will not take any legal action against him. Later, I produced him at IT Park police station, but to no avial. Police had allowed him to go scoot free.”

Whenever I went to the police station, cops advised me to file a complaint in police headquarters, Sector 9. After all this, I filed a complaint in the office of Director General of Police (DGP), Chandigarh”, he added.

The FIR was registered at IT Park police station.

A police officer said, “The reason behind not registering the FIR immediate after receiving the complaint was to match the signatures of Shailendra’s customers, which were made on the forged bills. The process had taken time. Indeed, Vineet was brought to police station by the complainant but there was no direct evidence against him. Once the complainant also agreed to not lodge any complaint against Vineet in case he returned the amount. Vineet Kumar will be arrested shortly.”