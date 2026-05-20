Chandigarh electricity demand surges to 414 MW as heatwave intensifies

With temperatures soaring across Chandigarh, the city experienced a significant surge in electricity consumption, with peak power demand reaching a seasonal high of 414 MW on May 19. This spike highlights the increasing reliance on cooling appliances amid the ongoing heatwave.

Power demand in Chandigarh has been steadily increasing since early May, but the past few days witnessed an unprecedented jump as temperatures soared: from 265 MW recorded on May 1, the demand crossed the 300 MW mark by the second week of the month and surged dramatically to 386 MW on May 18 before touching 414 MW on May 19.

Officials said the steep rise is primarily due to the extensive use of air-conditioners, coolers and refrigeration units in residential, commercial and institutional sectors.

“The increasing heat and prolonged hot weather conditions have further intensified electricity consumption patterns across the city. Air conditioner consumption is the highest. Even in one three-storeyed house, people have 12 air-conditioners,” a senior officer said.

Data accessed by The Indian Express shows that the demand remained below 275 MW during the initial days of May, fluctuating between 237 MW and 271 MW until May 10.

However, a major rise was recorded from May 11, when the load jumped to 315 MW. Since then, the demand has consistently remained above 300 MW, touching 323 MW on May 13, 320 MW on May 15 and 326 MW on May 17. And the peak has finally approached on May 19.

The most significant spike came over the last two days, when the load increased by nearly 90 MW within 48 hours — from 326 MW on May 17 to 414 MW on May 19 — indicating the intensity of the heatwave conditions gripping the region, according to the data.

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Power department officials maintained that despite the record demand, the city’s electricity infrastructure continued to function without major disruptions. The power department has been privatized in Chandigarh, and a private firm is managing the operations.

Continuous monitoring of substations and feeders is being carried out to prevent overloads and ensure an uninterrupted supply during peak hours.

Officials added that the demand may rise further in the coming weeks if temperatures continue to remain above normal. Traditionally, June records the highest electricity consumption in Chandigarh due to extreme summer conditions.

Residents, meanwhile, have been advised to use electricity judiciously during peak hours to avoid unnecessary load on the power distribution system.

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Officials of Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL), which is responsible for the distribution and retail supply of electricity in the Union Territory, said that the power utility has “undertaken a series of proactive and strategic measures to ensure uninterrupted and reliable power supply.”

“Already, CPDL has carried out capital maintenance of 13 power transformers, significantly improving system reliability. We have further strengthened the distribution network by carrying out maintenance of all 11 kV feeders and LT lines and oil top-up of distribution transformers to enhance operational efficiency, ensuring smooth power flow,” an officer said.

To meet the growing demand and improve load distribution, CPDL has commissioned three 20 MVA, 66/11 kV power transformers at the 66 kV grid sub-stations (GSS) in Industrial Area Phase-II, IT Park and Sector 52. The commissioning of PTRs will help in effectively managing load growth and prevent overloading to ensure a reliable power supply to the consumers,” he said.

Severe heatwave alert

Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana are already under an orange alert for severe heatwave. On Tuesday, Faridkot in Punjab recorded the highest temperature of 47.3 degrees Celsius, even as the Chandigarh Meteorological department predicted the temperatures would touch 45 degrees in the next three days.

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The minimum temperature recorded on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday was 25 degrees.

Residents have been asked to stay indoors and warned against moving out during peak hours.