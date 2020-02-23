Chandigarh: Election Commission releases remuneration of Rs 20.15 lakh to IRB cops

The parliamentary elections in Uttar Pradesh took place in seven phases between April-May, 2019. (Representational Image) The parliamentary elections in Uttar Pradesh took place in seven phases between April-May, 2019. (Representational Image)

Nine months after the Chandigarh police personnel performed the poll duties in Uttar Pradesh during the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission released a total remuneration amounting to Rs 20.15 lakh to the Chandigarh police. However, the amount is yet to be credited in the accounts of hundreds of police personnel, who had performed the election duties.

The parliamentary elections in Uttar Pradesh took place in seven phases between April-May, 2019. A total of five companies of the IRB, comprising 55 police personnel, were deputed for the election duties and a remuneration of Rs 1,500 is due for payment to each police personnel as per the election phases.

Sources said that IRB personnel had also performed election duties in Assembly elections in Haryana and Delhi, however, they were paid the remuneration for these duties immediately after the completion of the elections.

The Election Commission released Rs 20.15 lakh to the Chandigarh police recently. It was transferred in one of the accounts of the IRB on January 30.

DSP (IRB) Rashmi Yadav Sharma said, “We received the amount from the Election Commission through the Uttar Pradesh government around 25 days back. Indeed, it is yet to be distributed among the hundreds of police personnel, who had performed the poll duties between April and May, 2019 in UP. There are some technical issues. We want a clear and transparent procedure. We will transfer the remunerations to each police personnel in his/her account within a few days. Some IRB personnel had also approached me asking about their wages. I assured them that the money will soon be credited in their accounts.”

A Chandigarh policeman had filed an RTI query seeking information about remunerations of the IRB personnel for election duties in Uttar Pradesh. Around 350 police personnel, including DSP Inspector and other rank policemen, had performed election duties in Uttar Pradesh.

An ASI, who had performed election duty in UP, said, “In November-December, we were deputed in the election duties in Haryana and paid the remunerations by hand in cash as we returned from the election duties. We were given the cash at the IRB headquarters in Sarangpur.” Another IRB policeman said, “The remuneration amount for duty in MP elections are also yet to be received.”

