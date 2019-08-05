Chandigarh: Elderly couple found dead, son says father killed mom, then himself

PANIC GRIPPED the residents of Sector 40 when the bodies of an elderly couple were found in a pool of blood in their house in Sector 40 on Sunday morning. Preliminary police investigations found that the man, Lakhmi Dass, 77, purportedly slit his 71-year-old wife Shashi Bala’s throat with a knife and then committed suicide by slitting his throat as well — a version given by Lakhmi Dass’s son Anil Kumar to the police.

Advertising

Anil Kumar was the one who spotted his parents dead and informed the police about the incident. Based on his complaint, police booked Lakhmi Dass on the charge of murdering Shashi Bala. However, the circumstantial evidence has raised many doubts, which police are now investigating. The knife purportedly used in the crime was found in the washbasin in the washroom adjacent to the bedroom where both Lakhmi and Shashi were found dead.

“It looks odd that a person who murdered his wife would go to the washroom, slit his own throat, leave the knife in the wash basin and then come back to the same bed where his wife’s body was lying in a pool of blood. We are investigating the case from all possible angles,” one of the investigating police officers told Chandigarh Newsline.

A suicide note, purportedly written by Lakhmi Dass, was recovered from the table in the same bedroom. It read, “I am fed up from this life hence committing this act…Lakhmi Dass”. Police was yet to verify the handwriting on the suicide note. Fingerprints on the suicide note and the knife were collected by the forensic experts.

Advertising

The aged couple had been living on the ground floor of their house for the last many years. Their son Anil Kumar, who first spotted them dead, lives on the first floor while the second floor was occupied by tenants. The couple has three children. While Anil stays with them, their second son lives in Gurgaon and the third son is settled in the USA.

Lakhmi Dass retired as a deputy director from personnel department of Punjab government while Shashi Bala was a housewife. She had been bed-ridden for many months. Police said Anil told them that Lakhmi Dass was suffering from depression due to his wife’s illness.

Anil, who works as a paper trader, told the police that his father was a regular morning walker and he too goes for morning walk every day. Anil added that although he went for the morning walk on Sunday too, he did not see his father Lakhmi Dass in the nearby park.

“I came back home around 7.45 am and found the main door of the ground floor bolted from inside. I rang the doorbell but it went unanswered. Then, I decided to peek inside through the window. I broke open the window and entered the ground floor. When I reached the bedroom, I found my parents lying in a pool of blood on their bed,” Anil told the police. Anil then informed the police control room.

Lakhmi Dass’s neighbours told Chandigarh Newsline that he was a soft-spoken person and a regular morning walker.

Senior police officers, including SSP Nilambari Jagdale, too inspected the scene of crime and instructed investigating officers to ensure a speedy investigation in the case.

“So far, we have acted on the statement given by couple’s son Anil Kumar. As per complainant Anil Kumar, his father Lakhmi Dass murdered Shashi Bala and then committed suicide. We are still investigating the case from all possible angles. Post-mortem examination of the bodies shall be conducted tomorrow. It will make us understand if the injuries around Lakhmi Dass’s throat were self-inflicted. It will also help us find out what amount of force was used in slitting the throats of both the victims. We will move further in our investigations accordingly,” DSP Charanjit Singh, spokesperson of the Chandigarh Police, told Chandigarh Newsline.