Chandigarh: Elderly run out of stocks — and patience…

MOST HELPLESS at this time of curfew in the wake of coronavirus are the elderly in the city who do not have any attendant at home.

For elderly, it is the toughest time as neither they are able to get essentials, including any vegetables or grocery at the doorstep nor do they have any helper to cook food.

Dr M S Jain, 80, who is former head of medicine department in Government Multi-Speciality Hospital-16 and a resident of Sector 21, explained his ordeal how he and his wife are suffering.

“I called up at the numbers given in the list and none of them responded. I tried almost 100 times. Either the number was busy or no one picked up. I know it is a testing time for us,” said Dr Jain.

It has been a tough time for the doctor as his wife (80) who had a surgery of both her knees is now cooking food.

“As our helpers are not coming, it is really difficult. But we have been managing. My wife somehow cooks. We have just been eating simple dal chapati all the time fearing our ration would finish soon,” he said.

The couple say that they have ration for just two to three days.

“In fact, I called up junior engineer in charge but he too did not respond. The fact that things are being home delivered must be at some places but there are many like us who are not getting help. We are relying on phone numbers which those people don’t attend,” he added.

Even as the administration claims that their home delivery is a success where CTU buses are going around in sectors, there are these elderly who are the most helpless lot.

Another 70-year-old from Sector 23, who requested anonymity, said, “I have tried calling about a dozen times on these numbers but no one picks up. Since morning to afternoon, I have been sitting in the balcony of my house to see if any vehicle or vendor comes.”

He added, “You know nowadays people are busy getting their stuff and why they will get our ration when they fear that supply chain may be affected.”

There are a group of volunteers who had earlier circulated their numbers on WhatsApp to say that if there is any elderly who is facing trouble as no attendant is there, they could contact them for delivery of ration. But the volunteers are facing problem as curfew has been imposed and they haven’t got passes till now.

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore has issued directions on having Sector Response Teams (SRTs) to address the problems of people if any.

One of the forums of senior citizens had identified 800 such elderly who are staying alone without family. The forum had requested the administration to make arrangements for them as no one was attending numbers.

Milk distribution

The Administration issued a release thst there would be home delivery of milk.

The Chandigarh Administration has taken steps to further facilitate the process of home delivery of milk. The list of nodal officers that will provide home delivery of milk is uploaded on the website of the Chandigarh Administration and the same can be accessed on links http://chandigarh.gov.in/pdf/mcc20-milk-dist.pdf and http://chdcovid19.in/uploads/1585224131-Supervision_of_Milk_Distribution_Network_(1).pdf.

