Chandigarh: Elante mall bomb hoax caller used Dubai-based man’s number

The number used to make a hoax call about explosives planted in Elante Mall was traced to be of a Dubai-based man, the Chandigarh police said. However, the man, who is a native of a state in South India, cannot speak Hindi. The VOIP prank call at the police control room was made by an unidentified man speaking in Hindi.

The police said, “The parents of the man whose number was used, are settled in Delhi. A police party visited his house in the national capital. One of our team members also spoke to the Dubai-based man, his wife and one of his female friends. We are certain that his number was misused by someone.”

SSP Nilambri Vijay Jagdale said, “The gateway server through which the prank call was made was identified as Gsoft Technologies and its admins were contacted at Cochin in Kerala. They provided the details of two service providers, including Cavoxnet in Portugal and Wavetell in the UK. We are in contact with the two service providers. It will take maximum five days to extract information from them.”

On Monday, Elante Mall was evacuated and a massive search operation was launched, following a VOIP call by an unidentified man, who said explosives had been planted at the mall.

The search operation lasted for over four-and-a-half hours and the police also lodged an FIR.

A cyber expert said, “Reverse swamping is the process through which the old record of the specific virtual number is being verified. We were successful in identifying certain persons who were contacted through the specific virtual number used to make the prank call. The caller will also be identified shortly.”