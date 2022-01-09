Chandigarh: Eight OPDs of GMSH-16 to remain closed from January 10 till further orders

Due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, eight OPDs of GMSH-16 will remain closed till further orders.

These include physical OPDs of Dermatology (Skin), Orthopaedics, Surgery, Eye, Physiotherapy, Psychiatry, Dental, and ENT. Emergency services and OPDs of obstetrics and paediatrics will continue to work as usual. Teleconsultation services will be provided to the general public by the Departments of skin, eye, ENT, surgery, orthopaedics, medicine, dental, psychiatry and paediatrics from 9.30 am to 2.00 pm daily through the E-sanjeevani portal (esanjeevaniopd.in).

Similarly, patients can also consult doctors at the Health and Wellness Centers of UT Chandigarh using the portal. The general public who need physical consultation can register themselves through the online portal https://ors.gov.in.

Patients can also take specialist consultation through the landline at the following numbers: