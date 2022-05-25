Chandigarh: Eight men ‘enter house by force’, molest woman and beat her brothers

A WOMAN was allegedly molested and her two brothers assaulted by eight men who, in an inebriated state, forcefully entered their house on Monday night. Police said that three of the eight accused have been identified. The victim’s brothers were rushed to GMSH-16 for treatment. The assailants were reportedly equipped with blunt weapons – sticks and rods – during the incident. The three identified assailants are Sabu, Rohit and Gujjar alias Mohit. Police said that the three have a criminal background.

Sources said that the assailants were drunk when they forcefully entered the victim’s house and started troubling her; her two brothers then rushed to her aid. In her complaint to the police, the victim reported that Sabu, Rohit, Gujjar and four unknown people forcefully entered her house, misbehaved with her; they then beat and threatened her brothers when they tried to intervene.

“The accused managed to escape. We have lodged an FIR following the statement of the victim and on the basis of the nature of injuries to the her brothers”, a police officer said. A case was registered at Sector 11 police station.