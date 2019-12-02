Chandigarh: Eight electricity poles to ‘shape up’ like trees

An electricity pole in the shape of a tree. (Express photo: Saurabh Prasar) An electricity pole in the shape of a tree. (Express photo: Saurabh Prasar)

The UT forest department has started giving the shape of trees to eight electricity poles spread throughout Nagar Van near Sukhna Lake. The poles are being covered with plywood polished with wooden colour for around 15 feet from the ground, with artificial leaves and flowers being put on top of the artificial tree.

The poles carrying high-tension electricity wires were pitched on the land, which was recently carved into Nagar Van, more than two decades ago.

“The whole idea behind adopting this method is to preserve the green concept of Nagar Van. Five electricity poles fall in the middle of three new segments which are based on the theme of astro-gardens: Navagrha Van, Rashi Van and Nakshatra Van at Nagar Van. Electricity poles in the middle of green parks look very odd. If we start the process to relocate the poles out of Nagar Van with UT electricity department, it will take years to get nod for this. So, we decided to give the shape of trees to these electricity poles,” said Dr Abdul Qayum, Deputy Conservator of Forest, Chandigarh.

The cost of one electricity pole being given tree shape is around Rs 20,000.

Trees are planted in Navagrha Van, Rashi Van and Nakshatra Van according to Hindu astrology. A forester looking after Nagar Van said, “The electricity poles in Nagar Van carry electricity wires from Punjab area as well. These poles also involve Punjab electricity department. It is not easy for us to relocate these poles out of the Nagar Van. We have selected the area for the exotic birds’ aviary inside the Nagar Van. In future, we have decided to paint the walls of a nearby gurdwara with graffiti of trees, birds and inspiring sentences for the promotion of forest conservation.”

The Nagar Van was built under the Nagar Van Udayan Scheme at a cost of around Rs 2 crore. It was inaugurated in April 2018. It is spread in around 100 hectres and is part of reserve forest area of Chandigarh.

