Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Chandigarh education dept secy orders ‘strict ban’ of tobacco items near schools

There are a total of 113 government schools in Chandigarh out of which 43 are senior secondary schools, 54 are high schools, 12 are middle schools and four are primary schools.

tobacco ban news, indian expressChandigarh Education Secretary issued strict instructions to ensure that no tobacco product is sold within a radius of 100 metres of any school in Chandigarh. (File Representational Photo)
THE UT Education Secretary, Purva Garg, Tuesday issued strict instructions to ensure that no tobacco product is sold within a radius of 100 metres of any school in Chandigarh.

The instructions were issued to all school principals including government and private. The instructions were also issued to implement the Tobacco Free Educational Institutes Guidelines Revised (ToFEI) 2020. Garg has also instructed to conduct surprise checks around the schools, along with a communication being sent to the Chandigarh police to seek the coordination of the area police personnel.

The central government recently instructed all the state/UT administration to implement the ToFEI 2020 guidelines strictly.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 08:27:37 am
