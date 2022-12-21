Chandigarh education dept secy orders ‘strict ban’ of tobacco items near schools

THE UT Education Secretary, Purva Garg, Tuesday issued strict instructions to ensure that no tobacco product is sold within a radius of 100 metres of any school in Chandigarh.

The instructions were issued to all school principals including government and private. The instructions were also issued to implement the Tobacco Free Educational Institutes Guidelines Revised (ToFEI) 2020. Garg has also instructed to conduct surprise checks around the schools, along with a communication being sent to the Chandigarh police to seek the coordination of the area police personnel.

There are a total of 113 government schools in Chandigarh out of which 43 are senior secondary schools, 54 are high schools, 12 are middle schools and four are primary schools. The central government recently instructed all the state/UT administration to implement the ToFEI 2020 guidelines strictly.