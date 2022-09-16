Chandigarh education dept to soon complete 2nd round of counselling

The Chandigarh Administration’s Education Department is likely to conclude its second round of counselling for online admission to Class 11 in Government Model Senior Secondary Schools under its wings soon.

The department had opened counselling for admission of students on August 1 this year and a total of 19,089 students had applied for the same, out of which 1,654 were candidates who had compartments.

In the first round of counselling, a total of 14,782 students were offered seats in schools, as per their requests. Out of these, at least 1,821 have so far turned down the seats.

A statement issued by the UT administration said, “Now, the department is on the verge of completing its second round of counselling for online admissions to Class 11. This year in total, 14,967 students shall be taking admission in Government Model Senior Secondary Schools of Chandigarh out of which 12961 students have already deposited their fee after the first round of counselling.”

There are around 2,362 seats available in the second round of counselling, for which 4,122 students will be in contention on the basis of marks scored in Class 10. Out of these 2,362 seats, 1036 belong to humanities, 466 to science, 296 to commerce, and 564 seats are available in the stream of skilled courses.

Like previous years, candidates who have compartments have also been given a chance to participate in the counselling. So far, a total of 194 compartment students had taken admissions in various streams.