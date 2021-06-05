Chandigarh: ED probes pvt firm under PMLA

Police investigation had concluded that the address in Khuda Jassu, where Anuradha had claimed her company was based, belongs to her father.

THE ENFORECEMENT Directorate (ED), Chandigarh, has initiated an independent probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against a private firm which was among six companies accused of committing the multi-crore Goods and Services Tax (GST) scam in 2019.

The firm, identified as M/s AK Trading Corporation, deals in trading of scraps. It alongwith five other companies was accused of causing a loss of Rs 24 crore to the state exchequer by submitting bogus/fake invoices of sales-purchase worth Rs 90 crore with the UT Excise and Taxation Department.

ED is conducting the probe under the supervision of Assistant Director, ED, Swaraj Pal Singh Nagill. AK Trading was registered with its address as a small dwelling unit in Khuda Jassu village.

Sources said: “A letter issued from the office of Enforcement Directorate to excise and taxation officer-cum-prober officer ward-9 seeking information on three points. First: Copy of the original complaint made by your office to Chandigarh police against M/s AK Trading Corporation. Second: Certified copy of the documents/affidavits submitted by Anuradha while applying for GST registration and alongwith account details. Third: Any other information available with your office to be useful in the current investigation.”

Khuda Jassu village, where the company was registered, falls in the jurisdiction of ward no. 9 of the excise and taxation department.

Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO), UT, Partap Singh said, “The matter was probed before I resumed the charge of ward no. 9. We received a letter from ED recently. I forwarded it to senior officers, who gave their assent to hand over the relevant documents to the probe agency. The documents will be handed over by next week. The department had lodged an FIR with Chandigarh police in 2019.”

Sources said that though Chandigarh police had lodged an FIR against the woman proprietor alongwith another firm in December, 2019, there had been no headway in the case.

An internal probe conducted by the UT Excise and Taxation department had concluded that only M/s AK Trading Corporation caused a loss of Rs 9.10 crore out of Rs 24 crore. The company had allegedly submitted a bogus bill of Rs 21.67 crore.

Police investigation had concluded that the address in Khuda Jassu, where Anuradha had claimed her company was based, belongs to her father. There was no company at the address. Her father had maintained that Anuradha used a fake rent agreement for obtaining the GSIT number.

Other firms indicted for submitting bogus invoices were: M/s Mahadev Metals, which caused a loss of Rs 4.02 crore, M/s RJ Enterprises at Makhanmajra, caused a loss of Rs 96.27 lakh, M/S HS Group in Sector 9, caused a loss of Rs 2.88 crore, M/s Vinita Enterprises at village Dhanas, a dental clinic was being operated, caused a loss of Rs 5.10 crore.