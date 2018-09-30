Chandigarh eatery, Uber Eats fined for delivering non-veg burger to vegetarian Sikh man

Katyal had stated in his complaint that he had ordered a Veg Thick Burger and Grilled Chicken Wrap from Burger Hub at Sector 15, Chandigarh, through an online food-delivery mobile application, Uber Eats. Katyal had stated in his complaint that he had ordered a Veg Thick Burger and Grilled Chicken Wrap from Burger Hub at Sector 15, Chandigarh, through an online food-delivery mobile application, Uber Eats.

Chandigarh consumer forum has directed a food-delivery firm and fast food shop to pay Rs 2,500 to a Sikh customer for hurting his religious sentiments by delivering a non-veg burger instead of a veg one as ordered. The forum also directed both Uber Eats and Burger Hub to pay separately Rs 2,500 as compensation and Rs 2,500 litigation charges to Gurpreet Singh and co-complainant Shranav Katyal.

Katyal had stated in his complaint that he had ordered a Veg Thick Burger and Grilled Chicken Wrap from Burger Hub at Sector 15, Chandigarh, through an online food-delivery mobile application, Uber Eats. It delivered the food wrapped in an aluminium foil at Sector 21 A at his workplace.

Katyal kept one of the items with him and gave another to Singh, his colleague, a Sikh. However, when Singh saw the bill, he was shocked to see that both the items were non-veg (chicken) burgers. Singh, in his complaint, had stated that he belongs to a Sikh family, which is purely vegetarian.

Due to his religious sentiments, he believes that eating non-veg food is like committing a sin, which will never be forgiven by God. Therefore, he felt that his religious sentiments had been hurt. Thus stating deficiency in service on part of Burger Hub and Uber Eats, he moved a complaint with the consumer forum.

However, despite due service through registered post, Burger Hub and Uber Eats failed to put in an appearance and as a result, they were ordered to have proceeded against ex parte. After hearing the arguments, the forum in its judgement released on Wednesday observed, “.On the account of the lapse of the OPs (Burger Hub and Uber Eats) and resultant consumption of non-veg burger by the complainant No.2 (Gurpreet Singh), the religious sentiments of the complainant No.2, who is purely vegetarian and belongs to Sikh family, shall be definitely hurt.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App