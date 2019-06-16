Chandigarh: Eateries match cricket excitement, play to fans’ gallery

KADAK KOHLI chai, Bumrah butter chicken, captain cool cold coffee — with special cricket menu and drinks to organising cricket festival, hotels and microbreweries in Chandigarh are all set to screen the much-awaited India-Pakistan match on Sunday.

The Great Bear Kitchen will be holding a “Cricket Mania” where it has announced to offer a special “Tricolour Hummus Platter” in the

medley of vegetarian and non-vegetarian appetisers.

The festival here will begin 12 noon onwards and continue till 11:30 pm. Founder and director Amritanshu said, “The whole way a cricket match is watched has changed. People want to use it as a chance to chill and enjoy with friends. And if there is special festival happening, then it acts like a special draw.”

Chandigarh Press Club in Sector 27 is holding a special World Cup cricket theme-based menu on Sunday. A big screen has been installed in the family hall. The screening will begin at 3 pm. On the menu, there are interesting offerings: Googly mojito, Bumrah butter chicken, free-hit keema naan, Chahal chilly chicken, Dhawan dal makhani and bouncer cheese.

Social in Sector 7 stated that it will be “bleeding blue” in solidarity with Indian team and special arrangements have been made. The managers have even tied up with Uber to give 10 per cent discounts to all those who avail their services to reach Social.

Hops and Grains microbrewery in Sector 9, Panchkula, has also made special arrangements for D-day. Deb Dip Chatterjee, handling the affairs, told Chandigarh Newsline that they too have introduced special snack menu for Sunday other than the main course. “A variety of things have been introduced keeping in mind the cricket fever among people tomorrow. Being a Sunday, many people are enquiring about the arrangements tomorrow. We will be having a big screen for the match,” he said.