Chandigarh: Easy question paper lightens exam pressure

By SUMEDHA SHARMA

The Central Board of Secondary Education Class X examinations started Tuesday on a good note as the students faced an easy question paper for Punjabi. Appearing for the first time for Board examinations, the Class X students that poured into Government Model School, Sector 18, wore a nervous look but were all smiles, when the exam concluded.

Aishwarya, a Class X student of New Public School, said though a tad lengthy, the exam was quite easy. “I went through last year’s question paper and it helped me understand the pattern of the exam. In fact, some of the questions were from t previous years’ papers,’’ she said. Aanchal, her classmate, was also happy. “I didn’t expect the exam to be so easy. I was very stressed about if I’ll be able to answer all questions within time allotted, but but the paper was well set and I managed to complete it on time.’’

Ritesh from Dikshant International School, Zirakpur, found the exam easy, though he confessed that he didn’t focus on Punjabi. “For me, it was a easy attempt as the question paper was simple and scoring. I tried my level best to answer accurately but I have just been studying mathematics for past few days as it is the next exam and we have only one day for revision,”he said.

As per CBSE Board instructions, the exam is supposed to start at 10:30 am across all centres and is to last for three hours. The students have been asked to reach the examination centre an hour prior to commencement of exam , following an incident in the city wherein students of Class XII reached late and were turned away by the school authorities.